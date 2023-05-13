Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

Govt sets up C-PACE; to ensure timely deregistering of companies from records

The centre is established as part of several measures taken to further improve the ease of doing business and ease of exit for companies.

Press Trust of India7731 Stories
Govt sets up C-PACE; to ensure timely deregistering of companies from records

Saturday May 13, 2023,

1 min Read

The government on Saturday said it has set up the Centre for Processing Accelerated Corporate Exit (C-PACE) to ensure timely and process-bound deregistering of companies from records and provide more meaningful data to the stakeholders.

The centre has been set up by the corporate affairs ministry.

"The establishment of the C-PACE will help to reduce the stress on the Registry along with keeping the registry clean besides availability of more meaningful data to the stakeholders. The C-PACE will also benefit the stakeholders by providing hassle-free filing, timely and process-bound striking off their company's names from the register," the ministry said in a release.

According to the ministry, the centre has been established as part of several measures taken to further improve the ease of doing business and ease of exit for companies.

The centre is situated at the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) in Manesar, Haryana.

Edited by Suman Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5