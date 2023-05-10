These 5 healthcare startups are pioneering the future of health and wellness

In the recent years, there has been a notable shift in the Indian healthcare sector towards prioritising preventive care and wellness. This shift has brought about innovation and disruption, with many healthcare startups entering the market to cater to this changing landscape.

Startups in this space are leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and genomics, to develop innovative products and services.

YourStory has curated a list of startups that are looking to offer personalised, accessible, and affordable solutions to consumers.

HealthifyMe

HealthifyMe is a Bengaluru-based startup that has significantly impacted the health and wellness industry in India. Founded in 2012, the company, through its app, provides personalised diet and fitness plans to its users. What sets HealthifyMe apart from its competitors is using AI and machine learning algorithms to create tailor-made meal and workout plans for its users.

The startup has over 25 million users across India, and has raised $75 million in funding till now.

Some of the key features of HealthifyMe include personalised diet plans, fitness tracking, integration with wearables, and 24/7 support.

Dozee

Dozee is a healthtech startup that has introduced a contactless health monitoring system. The device uses AI and machine learning technology to monitor vital signs such as heart rate, respiration rate, and sleep patterns, without any physical contact with the user.

Users can access the data through a mobile app with real-time health insights, which can help them take proactive measures to maintain their health.

The healthtech-based startup was founded in 2015.

Some of the key features of Dozee include accurate and reliable sleep monitoring, personalised sleep insights, seamless integration with health apps, and family sleep tracking. With over $6 million in funding and partnerships with leading hospitals and healthcare providers in India, Dozee is well-positioned to have a significant impact on the healthcare industry and revolutionise how people monitor their health.

a doctor holding a stethoscope

MedGenome Labs

MedGenome Labs is a genomics and clinical research company specialising in precision medicine.

Founded in 2013, the Bengaluru-based company offers genetic testing services and uses advanced AI and machine learning techniques to analyse genetic data and provide personalised treatment recommendations to patients.

The startup has raised over $50 million in funding and has partnerships with several renowned hospitals and research institutions in India.

The company’s innovative approach has helped establish itself as a pioneer in precision medicine, and it is playing a significant role in advancing healthcare in the country. Some of its key features include comprehensive genomic testing, which can help identify genetic variants that may cause or contribute to various diseases; personalised medicine; advanced bioinformatics; and genetic counselling.

Cure.fit

This startup is pioneering the future of health and wellness in India with a holistic approach that includes healthy eating, exercise, and mental well-being. Founded in 2016, Cure.fit has a fitness app that offers personalised workout routines and virtual workouts.

It’s AI-powered nutritionist app provides personalised meal plans and nutrition advice. It also offers mindfulness and meditation sessions to improve mental health.

1mg

1mg is a digital healthcare platform that provides affordable health solutions. Launched in 2015, some of its features include online consultation with certified doctors, online ordering of medicines, and diagnostic tests and health screening packages.

Conclusion

With the Indian healthcare market poised for significant growth, startups have immense potential to create a lasting impact and transform the industry. By leveraging technology and focusing on preventive care, startups can make a meaningful difference in the lives of millions of people in India.