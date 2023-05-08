Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Startup

Four Indian fintechs bringing change to payments in India

India is en-route to become a cashless economy, which made it possible for cutting-edge businesses to develop safe and effective payment solutions. Here are four Indian fintechs working on payment-related solutions in India.

Meghana Dalal2 Stories
Four Indian fintechs bringing change to payments in India

Monday May 08, 2023,

2 min Read

India is en-route to become a cashless economy, which made it possible for cutting-edge businesses to develop safe and effective payment solutions. Indian businesses are using this trend to revolutionise payments in light of the government's push for digital payments and the rising number of smartphone users in the nation. 

UPI (United Payments Interface) has attracted attention worldwide with France being the latest to adopt the technology.

In light of this, here are some key startups in the country working on payments-related solutions in India.

﻿Paytm﻿ -Over the years, this fintech has gained widespread recognition in India. Users of the company's mobile wallet service can quickly send money to friends and family, pay bills, and conduct cashless transactions. Along with this service expansion, Paytm also offers users debit cards and savings accounts through its Paytm Payments Bank.

Paytm

﻿Razorpay﻿ - While it is the latest entrant in the space, Razorpay is causing a stir in the payments sector. Businesses can take online payments through a variety of channels, including credit cards, debit cards, and net banking, through the company's payment gateway. For businesses to manage payments, Razorpay also offers a range of tools like subscription billing and payment links.

﻿BharatPe﻿ - This firm offers small companies a QR-based payment solution. Without a card reader, the company's app enables retailers to take payments from customers using any UPI app or credit or debit cards. Small businesses can also apply for loans from BharatPe based on past transactions.

Also Read
RBI allows pre-sanctioned credit lines through UPI; centralised portal for licences

﻿PhonePe﻿ - Of the many fintech working on payments in India, one such business is PhonePe, which provides payment software that enables customers to send money instantaneously, recharge their phones, and pay bills. A variety of financial goods are also available through PhonePe, including insurance, mutual funds, and gold investments.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5