Indian startups in US: 6 companies that tasted success abroad

India has emerged as a major player in the global startup ecosystem, with a growing number of successful startups disrupting traditional industries and solving social challenges. Many of these startups have expanded beyond India and have established offices in other countries, including the United States.

Indian startups have a reputation for being highly innovative and adaptable. They are often willing to take risks and try new things, which has allowed them to create unique solutions to some of the most pressing problems facing American businesses and consumers.

In this article, we review some of the success stories of Indian startups in the US and the lessons we can learn from the experience. We examine the challenges they faced, the strategies they adopted, and the impact and impact they had on the US market.

Here are some Indian startups that have made a name for themselves in the US:

﻿Ola﻿: Ola Cabs is a ride-sharing platform founded in India that has expanded to multiple countries, including the US. Ola entered the US market by starting a pilot programme in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and has expanded to other states such as New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

﻿Freshworks﻿: Freshworks is a cloud-based software-as-a-service company providing customer engagement solutions. Founded in India in 2010, Freshworks has since expanded globally with offices in the US, Europe, and Asia.

﻿Zomato﻿: Zomato is an online restaurant discovery platform founded in India and has now expanded to over 23 countries, including the United States. Zomato has a strong US presence, with offices in New York and San Francisco.

﻿InMobi﻿: InMobi is an India-based mobile advertising company with offices in San Francisco, New York, and Los Angeles. InMobi's platform helps advertisers reach and engage with their audience through mobile advertising.

﻿Hike﻿: Hike is a messaging app founded in India and expanding worldwide, including the US. It bought the US-based free voice-calling company Zip Phones in 2015. It allows users to send messages, stickers and multimedia content and worldwide and has over 100 million users.

﻿CleverTap﻿: CleverTap is a mobile marketing platform expanding worldwide, including the US. It is headquartered in Mountain View, California. CleverTap's platform enables businesses to engage with their customers through personalised messaging and marketing campaigns.

A key factor in the success of Indian startups in the US is their ability to attract and retain top talent. Many Indian startups have opened offices in major US cities such as San Francisco and New York, tapping into the rich talent pool of skilled engineers, designers, and marketers.