Third edition of iStart Inspire workshop series to feature sessions on pitching to investors and women entrepreneurship

iStart Rajasthan and YourStory will organise the third edition of iStart Inspire Workshops on May 26, 2023, at iStart Nest, Kota, with two sessions featuring two powerhouses from the Indian startup ecosystem.

Sessions for the day will kick off with a masterclass, ‘Investor pitches 101’, which will take attendees through the various pitching strategies and techniques they can make use of when pitching to investors, including the three major forms of investor pitches — elevator, short form, and long form — and everything that goes into building each of them.

The session will be led by Dhianu Das, General Partner, Fluid Ventures and Founder, Agility Ventures, who has worked in the management consultant space, is skilled in planning and execution of strategies, and is a celebrated keynote speaker.

The second session of the day will see Zaiba Sarang, Co-founder, ﻿iThink Logistics﻿, talk about ‘Women Entre-powership’. The session will take founders and entrepreneurs through the systemic biases against women that exist in India’s startup ecosystem, and how to overcome those challenges.

Sarang is a two-time founder, first co-founding digital services provider Depasser Infotech in 2011, where she honed her business leadership skills with a focus on tech. In 2017, she co-founded iThink Logistics, a courier aggregation service. With an engineering and a business education background, she has also earlier spoken about women empowerment and the need for more women in leadership roles in the tech industry.

Both speakers will also be taking questions from the audience, as well as network with founders and aspirational entrepreneurs at the venue.

iStart Inspire is a collaborative effort between the Rajasthan state government’s startup incubation platform iStart Rajasthan and YourStory to document the stories of entrepreneurs, startups, and enterprises working to better the lives of people across Rajasthan, and engage with stakeholders in the ecosystem through conclaves, workshops, expos, masterclasses, and incubation and accelerator programmes.

iStart Inspire has so far organised two workshops at iStart Nest centres in Jodhpur and Bikaner, engaging with hundreds of entrepreneurs, founders, and students at various stages in their startup journey on various topics such as fundraising, learnings from the growth journey, perfecting a go-to-market strategy, and more.

Previous speakers at iStart Inspire Workshops include S Anand, Founder and CEO, ﻿PaySprint﻿; Sonia Singh, Founder, ﻿Shepays﻿, and Co-founder, Collectcent Digital Media; Aparna Pittie, Principal of Investments, Artha India Ventures; and Rohan Raj Barua, Co-founder, ﻿Expand My Business﻿.