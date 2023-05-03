Hyperlocal startup magicpin is delivering over 3 lakh orders a month on ONDC

Local shopping and saving platform ﻿Magicpin﻿ is fulfilling more than 10,000 orders per day on ﻿Open Network For Digital Commerce (ONDC)﻿, both via its own seller portal and through seller portals of other startups such as PhonePe’s Pincode, Spice Money, Mystore, Craftsvilla, Meesho, and Paytm.





The startup joined ONDC in March this year to enable small and medium local retailers in the food and beverage category to get access to more customers and opportunities, generating more business. Once an order is placed on the buyer app, it is passed back on to magicpin, which fulfils the order, including logistics/delivery from the restaurant partner to the end user.

It has scaled up from less than 1,000 orders a day to 10,000 orders a day within two weeks, making it more than three lakh orders per month.





﻿PhonePe﻿ recently ventured into the hyperlocal ecommerce market with Pincode. The app will be leveraging magicpin’s last-mile connectivity on ONDC similar to ﻿Paytm﻿, ﻿Spice Money﻿, Mystore, Craftsvilla, ﻿Meesho﻿, and others.





magicpin is also fulfilling other ONDC participants’ backend logistics related to ordering and delivery.





“We look forward to giving our logistics, delivery, and reach support to other startups in the country wanting to penetrate the hyperlocal markets across India. It will not only save them a lot of time but a huge amount of financial resources to use an existing mechanism rather than creating one for themselves from scratch," said Anshoo Sharma, CEO and Co-founder of magicpin, according to a press release.





The startup provides end-to-end fulfilment across categories such as food, pharmacy, grocery, and fashion. It has more than 10 million members who can earn rewards while spending over $3 billion annually at more than 250,000 retail stores.

Also Read Govt has allocated Rs 611 Cr to incubators under Startup India Seed Fund Scheme

The startup has raised over $100 million since its inception and is backed by Lightspeed Ventures, RA Holdings, and others.





"We are thrilled to see magicpin's tremendous growth on the ONDC network. Their hyperlocal expertise and logistical support have been invaluable to not only their own sellers but also to other participants on the ONDC network. This is exactly the kind of collaboration and innovation we envisioned when we created ONDC, and we look forward to continuing to facilitate it to drive the growth of digital commerce in India,” T Koshy, MD and CEO of ONDC said.





Incorporated in December 2021, the ONDC initiative aims to establish open protocols for all aspects of digital commerce, allowing buyers and sellers to use any compatible application or platform to conduct transactions.