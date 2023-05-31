Flipkart's Shopsy says it delivered to 16M customers in Q4 FY23

Ecommerce platform ﻿Shopsy﻿ said it delivered to 16 million customers in January-March 2023.

It also expanded its last-mile delivery to 350 new pin codes in the country across Tier II and III regions, including Cachar, Ghazipur, Hamirpur, Pratapgarh, and Una, among others. According to the company, a significant number of new customers who joined the platform from these regions were female shoppers aged 26-45 years.

Currently, Shopsy gets nearly 70% of customers from Tier II and III regions in the country and contributes over 40% of first-time customers to the overall Flipkart group. Shopsy crossed the 100 million-user mark in mid-2022.

The company also witnessed a 3X growth in the number of SKUs, customers, and sellers in FY23.

“The Shopsy customer is broadly of two types–one who is not on any ecommerce platform and one who is an infrequent ecommerce shopper,” Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President and Head, New Businesses (Shopsy, Cleartrip, ReCommerce) at Flipkart, had earlier told YourStory.

Shopsy

“Shopsy is designed to provide value for budget-seeking customers, combined with an extensive selection and easy accessibility across all serviceable pin codes of India. This has made Shopsy one of the most preferred online shopping destinations for shoppers as well as sellers in the country,” said Kapil Thirani, Head of Shopsy, Flipkart.

Launched by Walmart-owned ecommerce firm Flipkart, Shopsy started out as a social commerce platform where resellers from smaller cities could order for their network of friends and family and earn a commission. It is now focused on driving direct purchases from consumers to grow the platform.

The Shopsy app has 175 million downloads on Google Play Store—up from 150 million in March this year, said the company.

The platform provides 150 million products spanning over 800 categories for customers across India. Over 60% of Shopsy’s product portfolio is below the price point of Rs 200.

According to a report by Redseer Strategy Consultants, Flipkart Group, which includes ﻿Flipkart﻿, ﻿Myntra﻿, and ﻿Shopsy﻿, retained its market share of 48% in the ecommerce industry. The company has grown 1.6X faster than the industry in the first three months of 2023, said the report.