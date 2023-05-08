Startup News and Updates: Daily Roundup (May 8, 2023)

Funding

Fundly.ai raises $3M in Seed round from Accel

Indian fintech startup Fundly.ai has secured $3 million in a Seed funding round led by Accel India, with participation from Multiply Ventures and angel investors.

Fundly.ai specialises in providing customised solutions to retailers and distributors in the pharma supply chain, helping to minimise friction, better manage cash flow, and increase margins.

The company was founded by Amit Chawla and Shreeram Ramanathan, who have more than 40 years of collective experience in the financial sector, including previous roles at TATA Capital, Aditya Birla Finance Ltd., and InCred.

Others

Alvarez & Marsal India appoints new MD

Santosh Kamath has been appointed as Managing Director of Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) India to strengthen the firm's energy practice in the areas of energy transition and clean energy.

With over 23 years of experience in advising clients across the energy value chain, Kamath is known for shaping policy for governments, advising investors on investment decisions, and providing strategies to corporates and new energy companies.

Kamath is expected to expand A&M's footprint in India, and further enhance the firm's ability to drive change and maximise value for its energy sector clients.

InCred makes three senior hires in the investment banking team

Incred Capital, the institutional arm of financial services firm InCred Group, has hired three new senior executives to strengthen its investment banking leadership team.

Akbar Khan has been appointed as Chairman, Advisory; Anjani Kumar as Chairman, Client Coverage; and Mahesh Prasad as Managing Director.

“We are excited to have Akbar, Anjani, and Mahesh join our team. Their wealth of experience and expertise in investment banking, corporate finance, and M&A will be invaluable as we continue to grow our business and provide top-notch advisory services to our clients," said Venky Vishwanathan, CEO, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, InCred Group.

MakeMyTrip partners with Microsoft to leverage generative AI

﻿MakeMyTrip﻿ has partnered with Microsoft to introduce voice-assisted booking in Indian languages and make travel planning more inclusive and accessible.

The collaboration will leverage Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and Azure Cognitive Services to create a tech stack that converses with users, providing personalized travel recommendations based on their preferences, curating holiday packages based on variable inputs such as budget, activity preferences, time of travel, and more, and even helping to book these packages.

The beta version of the integration has already been introduced in English and Hindi for flights and holidays customers, with plans to expand to other transport offerings in the future.

IRM partners with Jio to strengthen enterprise risk management

The Institute of Risk Management (IRM), India Affiliate has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd to strengthen enterprise risk management (ERM) in the telecom sector.

As part of the partnership, IRM India Affiliate and Reliance Jio will work towards building risk intelligence and resilience to drive best practices in the telecoms industry.

The collaboration will involve organizing webinars, roundtables, industry meetings, and contributing thought leadership articles to enhance ERM and risk intelligence in the sector.

ProcMart appoints new VP of tech

﻿ProcMart﻿, a B2B sourcing partner in India, has appointed Aman Pruthi as its new Vice President of Technology.

With over 14 years of experience in the technology industry, Pruthi brings expertise in AI and ML solutions for business growth and enhancing customer satisfaction.

In his new role, Pruthi will oversee AI and ML projects, identify innovative opportunities for development, and ensure that these projects are executed efficiently.

WhatsApp launches new safety campaign

WhatsApp has launched a marketing campaign called "Stay safe with WhatsApp" to educate users on how to stay safe from scams on the messaging app.

The campaign highlights various safety features and best practices to help users take control of their safety and security online.

These features include two-step verification, which requires a six-digit PIN when resetting and verifying an account, blocking and reporting suspicious accounts, and more.

Users can also adjust group privacy settings to prevent being added to groups they don't want to be a part of and control who sees their personal details such as profile photo, online status, and more.

Groyyo records Rs 1,600 crore ARR

﻿Groyyo﻿, a B2B supply chain startup based in Asia, has achieved an annual revenue run rate of Rs 1,600 crore and profitability on an EBITDA basis.

The company said it has experienced significant growth, expanding operations to London and the US through strategic partnerships and key personnel hires.

It has also opened offices in key cities across Asia to strengthen its supply chain. Groyyo aims to double its growth this financial year, and it has acquired over 100 new buyers globally.

(The copy will be updated throughout the day with the latest news.)