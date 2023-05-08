Auto company Tata Motors is pushing for sustainable development across the organisation with a slew of initiatives, including sustainable mobility solutions and efforts to reduce its carbon footprint.

Sustainable Initiatives by Tata Motors

Vehicles with advanced technology

Tata Motors says it is committed to the government's vision for electric vehicles (EVs) and is working to enable faster adoption of EVs to build a sustainable future for India.

The company is focused on factors such as the gradual acceptance of EVs and the growing popularity of CNG technology. It aims to develop safer, smarter and greener vehicles and concepts to transform personal mobility, passenger mobility, and freight transportation.

Tata Motors showcased several models in various stages of production at this year's Auto Expo, including models in the EV segment.

The auto firm has delivered Tigor EVs to Energy Efficiency Services Limited and Tata Starbus hybrid electric buses to Mumbai Metropolitan Area Development Authority.

Reducing carbon footprint

By joining the RE100 campaign, an initiative led by Climate Group, Tata Motors says it is demonstrating its leadership in the area of renewable energy. It aims to convert its operations to renewable energy in the near future.

The company sources renewable energy (wind and solar) from its own generation and through onsite and offsite power purchase agreements. It strives to obtain renewable energy with greater rigour to reach its goal of procuring 100% renewable energy by 2030.

In FY22, across all its plants in India, Tata Motors generated 92.39 million kWh of renewable electricity for its manufacturing operations, which is 19.4% of the total power consumption, leading to an avoidance of 72,992 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent and financial saving of Rs 27.37 crore.

Strengthening waste management

In line with the theme of 'value from waste' at its Indian production facilities, Tata Motors is concentrating on the 3Rs of Recycle, Reuse and Recovery. By integrating a circular economy approach, the company says it has successfully completed a closed-loop plastic recycling pilot project by producing new plastic parts from waste.

The company says it is continuing its practices to achieve zero liquid discharge and zero waste to the landfill.

Reduction in hazardous waste: Tata Motors has reduced the amount of hazardous waste disposed of at the Common Hazardous Waste Collection, Treatment, Storage and Disposal Facilities by a significant percentage compared to the previous year.

E-waste management: Tata Motors has implemented a comprehensive e-waste management system to handle electronic waste generated at its facilities. The company has tied up with authorised e-waste recyclers for the safe disposal of e-waste.

Collaboration with stakeholders: Tata Motors is collaborating with suppliers, dealers, and customers to promote waste reduction and sustainable practices across the value chain.

Ecofriendly materials

Tata Motors is using sustainable materials, such as bio-based plastics, recycled materials, and renewable fibres, in its vehicle manufacturing process.

The company has taken several initiatives to promote the use of environmentally friendly materials, such as green plasticisers, primer-free disc sealants, composite brake drums, and leaf springs.

Building a socially responsible value chain

Tata Motors is gradually implementing the Sustainable Supply Chain initiative. Its manufacturing facilities source a significant part of on-site materials and services from suppliers in states where the facilities are located.

The company says it has aligned its efforts with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). With a commitment to a circular economy and end-to-end solutions, Tata Motors says it is geared towards a more sustainable future for the automotive industry.