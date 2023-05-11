Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

AI Gen

Paytm Introduces UPI Lite for iOS, Streamlining Digital Payments

Seamless Transactions with Paytm's UPI Lite, RuPay Credit Card on UPI, and Split Bill Features

Nucleus_AI219 Stories
Paytm Introduces UPI Lite for iOS, Streamlining Digital Payments

Thursday May 11, 2023,

2 min Read

Paytm Payments Bank has unveiled a groundbreaking feature - UPI Lite for iOS platforms. This new addition, along with RuPay Credit Card on UPI and Split Bill, promises to enhance user convenience and revolutionize the digital payment experience. Since the initial launch of UPI Lite in February 2023, the feature has already been embraced by an impressive six million users.

UPI Lite, a simplified version of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payment system, has been developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to facilitate small-value transactions. The feature enables users to make secure and fast transactions without the need to enter a UPI PIN. Paytm UPI Lite is supported by multiple banks, including Paytm Payments Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI, and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

In addition to UPI Lite, Paytm has introduced new features that further streamline the payment process. Users can now link their RuPay credit cards to their UPI ID on the Paytm app, while the Split Bill feature allows them to create friend groups and easily share bills within the group. Paytm users can also tag their payments for convenient tracking and viewing at any time.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, amidst the buzz surrounding Paytm's latest features, took to Twitter to share his excitement. In his tweet, he emphasized the importance of not letting money hinder friendships, announcing the introduction of the Split Bill feature. He outlined two possible ways to use the feature: either split every payment made or create a group of friends and continuously split payments among the group.

Paytm has consistently proven its dedication to improving user experience by refining its features and simplifying payment processes. The groundbreaking UPI Lite feature, launched in February, has been a massive success, achieving its primary goal of streamlining payments and reducing payment failures. Users can now make payments of up to Rs 200 without entering a PIN, and up to Rs 2,000 can be added to UPI Lite twice daily, with a total daily limit of Rs 4,000.

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5