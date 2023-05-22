WhatsApp will now let you edit your messages

Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, rolled out a new feature that will allow the messaging platform to edit WhatsApp messages for up to 15 minutes. This feature will be available to users globally in the coming weeks, it said in a blog post.

The feature will let users correct a simple misspelling while adding extra context to a message.

"We’re excited to bring you more control over your chats, and for the moments when you make a mistake or simply change your mind," the blog post read.

To avail of this feature, users need to long-press on a sent message and choose ‘Edit’ from the menu for up to fifteen minutes after," it added.

The company said that the edited messages will display ‘edited’ alongside them, "so those you’re messaging are aware of the correction without showing the edit history. As with all personal messages, media, and calls, your messages and the edits you make are protected by end-to-end encryption," the blog stated.

WhatsApp Message edit feature

Recently, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a new WhatsApp feature called Chat Lock, which lets users protect their most intimate conversations with a password and secure them in a separate folder. When someone messages you and you have that chat locked, the sender’s name and the content of the message will also be hidden.

Over the next few months, WhatsApp will add more options for Chat Lock, including locking companion devices and creating a custom password for your chats so users can use a unique password different from their phone’s.