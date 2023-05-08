Receiving International Calls & Messages on WhatsApp? Indian Users, Stay Alert!

WhatsApp, with its billions of users worldwide, is an essential instant messaging application for many. However, scammers are exploiting the platform to gain access to people's hard-earned money. Users are being targeted through international calls and job offer scams, making it crucial to take precautions to protect oneself from falling prey to these cyber criminals.

International Call Scams:

A new scam involves users receiving calls from international numbers, seemingly originating from countries like Ethiopia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Kenya, Vietnam, and others. However, the call's origin may not necessarily be from these countries, as WhatsApp calls are transmitted via the internet. Some reports indicate that agencies sell international numbers for WhatsApp calls, allowing scammers to call without worrying about international call charges.

Many Twitter users have reported receiving multiple calls from these international numbers. To avoid falling victim to this scam, it is recommended to not respond to unknown international calls, ignore or reject the calls, and block the numbers for additional safety. Scammers may have multiple malicious intentions, such as obtaining personal details or stealing money.

Job Offer Scams:

Another scam involves users receiving job offers via WhatsApp messages. Scammers pose as representatives of reputed companies, offering part-time work that can be completed from home. Initially, users are lured with small rewards for completing a "task," which leads them to trust the scammers. However, they later find themselves caught up in a larger scam, potentially costing them significant amounts of money. Several Twitter users have highlighted this scam to raise awareness.

Staying Safe Online:

The internet has both positive and negative aspects, and it is essential to be cautious when interacting with others online. Ensure that whoever you interact with is a trusted person and never transfer money or give out personal details to random strangers online.

What to Do:

To protect yourself from such scams, follow these steps:

Block and report suspicious numbers on WhatsApp. To do this, open a chat with the contact, then tap More > Block > Block. You can also report the contact by tapping Report contact > Block. Alternatively, open the app and tap on More options > Settings. Tap on Privacy > Blocked contacts. Tap Add and search for or select the contact you want to block. Ignore or reject calls from unknown international numbers. Be cautious when receiving job offers via WhatsApp messages. Always verify the authenticity of the company and the offer before providing any personal information or transferring money.

By staying vigilant and following these guidelines, you can better protect yourself from falling victim to scams on WhatsApp and enjoy a safer online experience.