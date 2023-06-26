Airtel Business CEO Ajay Chitkara quits

The Chief Executive Officer of Bharti Airtel's enterprise arm Airtel Business, Ajay Chitkara, has resigned from the company, according to a filing.

Following the resignation, ﻿Airtel﻿ has restructured leadership in the enterprise arm by dividing it into three segments.

"Ajay Chitkara, CEO Airtel Business, has decided to move on from Airtel. He will continue with the company until the third week of August 2023," Bharti Airtel said.

Airtel Business will now operate as three businesses and channel segments: Global business, led by Vani Venkatesh; Domestic business, led by Ganesh Lakshminarayanan; and Nxtra Data Centers, led by Ashish Arora, the company said.

"Airtel Business is a jewel in our overall portfolio and presents an exciting growth opportunity going forward. I am looking forward to working closely with Vani, Ganesh and Ashish to help scale this business. I also want to acknowledge Ajay's contributions. In his 23 long years with Airtel Ajay has delivered significant impact," Bharti Airtel MD and CEO Gopal Vittal said in a press release.

Chitkara had worked with Airtel for around two decades, starting as the company's manager of sales, key accounts, in 2001.

Airtel posted a profit of Rs 3,005.60 crore for the fourth quarter, up 49.7% from the year-ago period. It clocked a revenue of Rs 36,009 crore, from operations, up 14.3%.

(With inputs from YourStory)