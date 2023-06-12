Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

AI Gen

Apple's Game-Changing Move: A Toolkit to Bring Windows Games to Mac

Unveiled at WWDC 2023, Apple's Game Porting Toolkit paves the way for high-quality Windows games on Mac, promising a future where high-end gaming experiences are accessible to a broader audience

Nucleus_AI315 Stories
Apple's Game-Changing Move: A Toolkit to Bring Windows Games to Mac

Monday June 12, 2023,

2 min Read

Apple's new Game Porting Toolkit is set to change the landscape of Mac gaming. Unveiled at WWDC 2023, this ingenious toolkit enables developers to test and adapt Windows games for Mac without writing any new code, potentially opening the gates to a wave of high-quality games for Apple users​.

The toolkit operates as a 'translation layer', allowing games to run on macOS and harness the power of Apple's potent M1 and M2 chipsets. It also includes a new Metal shader converter, which dramatically reduces the time taken to adapt a Windows game's graphics code for Mac​​.

Brandon Corey, an Apple director, outlined the three-step process of the toolkit: evaluating a game's potential performance on Mac, converting and compiling shaders using the Metal Shader Converter, and running the game on macOS. This streamlined process is a breakthrough, slashing the months-long process of porting games to just a few days​.

Although still experimental, early results are impressive. Games like "Guilty Gear Strive" and "Spider-Man Miles Morales" have been successfully run using the toolkit. However, not all games are compatible yet, suggesting there is room for improvement

.

The toolkit already has notable successes. Cyberpunk 2077, a notoriously demanding game, was successfully run on an M1 MacBook Pro 16GB, demonstrating the potential of this innovative tool and the power of Apple Silicon​​.

Apple's Game Porting Toolkit, along with the upcoming macOS Sonoma featuring a dedicated Game Mode, and high-profile game developers eyeing the Mac, indicates that Apple is serious about elevating Mac gaming to a new level​.

The Game Porting Toolkit is a pivotal step in Apple's strategy to bring high-end gaming to Mac. It's set to blur the lines between PC and Mac gaming, making top-tier gaming experiences more accessible to a wider audience. The future of Mac gaming looks exciting!

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5