Google brings accelerator programme for ONDC

﻿Google﻿ on Wednesday announced an accelerator programme for the government-promoted ﻿Open Network For Digital Commerce (ONDC)﻿.

The programme will give businesses access to Google Cloud's technology and expertise, enabling them to join the ONDC network and create digital commerce experiences.

“We are excited to join forces with ONDC to help businesses of all sizes succeed in the digital economy,” Will Grannis, Chief Technology Officer at Google Cloud, said during Google I/O Connect in Bengaluru.

“Our accelerator programme will provide businesses with the tools and resources they need to build and scale their digital commerce operations, and we look forward to working with them to create a more inclusive and competitive digital marketplace in India,” he added.

Integral to the programme, Google Cloud is also releasing an open-source implementation of the ONDC infrastructure and core API to foster scalability and enhance security. It aims to allow organisations to prioritise their vital business tasks within the network.

“By streamlining the onboarding process through efficient core APIs, this milestone addition to the open network empowers enterprises to focus on their core competencies,” T Koshy, MD and CEO of ONDC, said.

Additionally, Google is providing developers with access to Retail Search and Discovery AI to elevate search (buyer/seller) experiences on the network.

To further strengthen the ONDC ecosystem, Google is launching the Startup Credits programme aimed at providing additional support. Organisations that actively work with ONDC can apply for a grant of $25,000, provided they meet the eligibility criteria.

In addition, for better serviceability, Google is bringing address descriptors on Maps. The experimental feature, available in 25 Indian cities through the Reverse GeoCoding API, provides relevant landmarks and area names based on a given address.

“The addition of Google Cloud's accelerator programme reinforces the ONDC's mission to revolutionise the ecommerce landscape, ushering in a new era of efficiency, agility, and customer-centricity,” Koshy noted.

ONDC has significantly expanded its reach, with the number of cities hosting merchants surging from 85 in January to over 230 now. In addition, it introduced mobility services in Kochi in January and Bengaluru in April, witnessing over 35,000 daily rides from these two cities. The ecommerce protocol welcomed Namma Yatri, a mobility app, as a new participant in April.

ONDC, initiated by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, aims to establish a facilitative model that enables small retailers to leverage the potential of digital commerce. Last month, it announced a revamped incentive programme.