Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Banking

Govt appoints Swaminathan Janakiraman as RBI DG

The deputy governor appointments are made for an initial period of three years, and the person is eligible for reappointment.

Press Trust of India175 Stories
Govt appoints Swaminathan Janakiraman as RBI DG

Tuesday June 20, 2023,

1 min Read

The government on Tuesday appointed State Bank of India (SBI) Managing Director Swaminathan Jankiraman as Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deputy governor (DG).

According to an official notification, the appointment is for a period of three years from the date of joining the post of deputy governor or until further order.

A Cabinet Secretary-headed panel interviewed shortlisted candidates on June 1 for the post of RBI Deputy Governor in place of MK Jain, completing his extended tenure on Tuesday.

One post of Deputy Governor is reserved for a commercial banker.

According to the RBI Act, 1934, the central bank should have four deputy governors—two from within the ranks, one commercial banker, and an economist to head the monetary policy department.

Also Read
RBI allows banks to undertake compromise settlements of wilful defaults, fraud accounts

The other three deputy governors are Michael Debabrata Patra, M Rajeshwar Rao, and T Rabi Sankar.

The deputy governor appointments are made for an initial period of three years, and the person is eligible for reappointment.

The deputy governor gets a fixed salary of Rs 2.25 lakh per month plus allowances.

Edited by Suman Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5