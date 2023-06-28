Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Funding

Matrix Partners, Binny Bansal, Keki Mistry pump $9M in travel fintech Scapia

Matrix Partners, Tanglin Venture Partners, and Binny Bansal’s 3STATE Ventures are betting once again on ex-Flipkart Anil Goteti's startup. The trio had previously invested in Goteti's company Protonn﻿, which shut shop less than a year after raising funds.

Team YS14060 Stories
Matrix Partners, Binny Bansal, Keki Mistry pump $9M in travel fintech Scapia

Wednesday June 28, 2023,

2 min Read

Credit card and travel rewards platform ﻿Scapia﻿has raised $9 million in a seed round led by ﻿Matrix Partners India﻿, with participation from ﻿Tanglin Venture Partners﻿ and Binny Bansal’s 3STATE Ventures.

This is the second time that Matrix, Tanglin, and 3STATE have bet on former Senior Vice President of Flipkart Anil Goteti's venture. The trio had previously invested in Goteti’s first company Protonn﻿, which shut shop less than a year after raising funds. 

Angel investors, including Keki Mistry (CEO, HDFC Ltd), also participated in Scapia's seed round. 

The newly-launched venture by Goteti, a consumer tech veteran, will use the capital to scale operations and invest in tech capabilities. 

Last week, the Bengaluru-based startup launched a co-branded digital credit card for travellers, in partnership with the Federal Bank. The in-house app allows customers to track their credit card spending, offering coins on transactions that can be redeemed in the form of hotel and flight booking on the same app. 

Scapia earns revenue via its co-branded partnership with the Federal Bank, depending on the revenue-sharing agreement, and fees from partner brands on bookings.  

“We’re excited about backing Anil for the second time, as he embarks on a new journey with the Scapia team. Scapia has created one such user journey, enabling new travel experiences through a fintech suite of products, and a business model traversing both these sectors,” said Vikram Vaidyanathan, Managing Partner of Matrix India.


“We see a massive opportunity for Scapia—less than 5% of the population currently have credit cards and India is projected to have 200 million credit cards in circulation by 2030," Vaidyanathan added.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter