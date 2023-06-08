Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Electric Vehicle

Ola Electric in talks with Narayana Murthy's Catamaran for funding

Ola Electric raised $200 million in January 2022 from a clutch of investors including Tekne Private Ventures, Alpine Opportunity Fund, Edelweiss, and others. The round valued the electric two-wheeler maker at $5 billion.

Aparajita Saxena741 Stories
Ola Electric in talks with Narayana Murthy's Catamaran for funding

Thursday June 08, 2023,

2 min Read

﻿Ola Electric﻿ is reportedly in talks with Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy's investment vehicle, Catamaran, to secure funds for its next round, where it hopes to raise $300 million, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Ola Electric's existing investor, Singapore state-owned private equity giant Temasek, is expected to put in around $100 million in the round, ET said, citing three top sources.

Catamaran is likely to invest $100 million to $150 million in Ola Electric, the report added.

Ola Electric and Catamaran did not immediately respond to YourStory's request for comment or to confirm the veracity of ET's report.

The Bhavish Aggarwal-led EV manufacturer raised $200 million in January 2022 from a host of investors such as Tekne Private Ventures, Alpine Opportunity Fund, Edelweiss, and others.

The pre-IPO round is likely being done to give early investors an exit, said an investor who spoke on condition of anonymity.

"The market is hard right now, and most projections say it'll get tougher down 2-4 quarters down the line. Also given the bust IPOs of ﻿Paytm﻿, ﻿Nykaa﻿, some early investors might be apprehensive about staying on till 2024 (when Ola Electric has planned for its IPO)," the investor said.

YourStory recently reported that Ola Electric has reportedly engaged Goldman Sachs, Kotak, Citi, and Axis as book runners for its IPO. The company could look to raise $1 billion in net proceeds from the IPO, at a valuation of $10 billion.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5