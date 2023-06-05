On-demand edtech platform Avidii has expanded its footprint to India, onboarding more than 400 tutors across India. Its app has more than 5,000 downloads on Google Play Store.

The Switzerland-based firm is currently active in four countries and aims to reach one million users and downloads in India by the end of this year.

"We are happy to begin our much-awaited operations in India. We are looking to increase our tutor network extensively and are hopeful of achieving good traction soon," says Deepak Subbarao, Co-founder, Avidii.

Founded in 2021, Avidii offers 24x7 on-demand classes in mathematics, physics, chemistry, and biology, along with commerce and arts subjects, primarily for students between the ages of 11 and 18.

Its learning app caters to various educational boards, including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Indian Certificate of Secondary Examination (ICSE), and state boards.

"Our tutors use a variety of advanced teaching tools—such as digital whiteboards, graphic annotation features, and the sharing of learning materials—to create comprehensive learning sessions for the students. In fact, students cultivate the confidence and habit of getting conceptual clarity in one-on-one sessions in real-time," he added.

Currently, the startup operates two business models. The B2B segment involves partnerships with educational institutions and aims to enhance the learning experience within schools, colleges, and training institutes, while the B2C segment enables direct interaction between students and tutors and creates an on-demand one-on-one deep learning experience for the students.