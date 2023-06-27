Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

ONDC has completely automated grievance redressal system: CEO T Koshy

ONDC has made significant strides in the last few months as sellers and service providers on the network have increased to more than one lakh, and the network participants have increased to more than 50.

Press Trust of India195 Stories
ONDC has completely automated grievance redressal system: CEO T Koshy

Tuesday June 27, 2023,

1 min Read

The government-promoted Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has a completely automated grievance redressal system and an online resolution mechanism is also being enabled, ONDC CEO T Koshy said on Tuesday.

ONDC is an initiative of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to create a facilitative model to help small retailers take advantage of digital commerce.

It is not an application, platform, intermediary or software but a set of specifications designed to foster open, unbundled, and interoperable open networks.

Also Read
ONDC revises incentive structure, slashes discounts

"Just like ONDC enables searching for a product and buying for a product... it also enables (filing of) complaints. The complaints seamlessly go through from the buying side to the selling side... In addition to the completely automated grievance redressal... we are also enabling an online dispute redressal system," Koshy said at industry body CII's MSME Growth Summit.

Incorporated on December 31, 2021, ONDC is a Section 8 company.

He also said that ONDC has made significant strides in the last few months, as sellers and service providers on the network have increased to more than one lakh, and the network participants have increased to more than 50.

Edited by Suman Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5