ONDC has completely automated grievance redressal system: CEO T Koshy

The government-promoted Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has a completely automated grievance redressal system and an online resolution mechanism is also being enabled, ONDC CEO T Koshy said on Tuesday.

ONDC is an initiative of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to create a facilitative model to help small retailers take advantage of digital commerce.

It is not an application, platform, intermediary or software but a set of specifications designed to foster open, unbundled, and interoperable open networks.

"Just like ONDC enables searching for a product and buying for a product... it also enables (filing of) complaints. The complaints seamlessly go through from the buying side to the selling side... In addition to the completely automated grievance redressal... we are also enabling an online dispute redressal system," Koshy said at industry body CII's MSME Growth Summit.

Incorporated on December 31, 2021, ONDC is a Section 8 company.

He also said that ONDC has made significant strides in the last few months, as sellers and service providers on the network have increased to more than one lakh, and the network participants have increased to more than 50.