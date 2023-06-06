Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

ONDC launches B2B ecommerce network

ONDC said the transition will allow businesses to move away from their predominantly offline operations and open new opportunities for growth and success.

Trisha Medhi1241 Stories
ONDC launches B2B ecommerce network

Tuesday June 06, 2023,

2 min Read

Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) on Monday launched business-to-business (B2B) transactions on the government-backed interoperable ecommerce network. ONDC said the move will enable merchants to engage directly with other businesses in wholesale trade.

By fostering seamless connectivity and digital transformation, ONDC said it aims to empower businesses to overcome the hurdles and embrace the advantages of B2B commerce. By leveraging the open network, businesses can expand their reach, forge new partnerships, and tap into previously untapped markets, it stated.

Further, this transition will allow businesses to move away from their predominantly offline operations and open new opportunities for growth and success.

Also Read
ONDC revises incentive structure, slashes discounts

"With the launch of the B2B-enabled open network, we are ushering in a new era of ecommerce where businesses can thrive online, overcoming the challenges that have held them back," said T Koshy, MD & CEO of ﻿Open Network For Digital Commerce (ONDC)﻿.

The first B2B transaction on the network took place on May 21 at a gathering of network participants (NPs) in Bengaluru, where retail tech company SignCatch and B2B trade platform Rapidor executed the first-ever B2B golden transaction on the ONDC platform.

Through the integration of their respective B2B buyer and seller platforms on the ONDC, ﻿SignCatch﻿ and ﻿Rapidor﻿ aim to create seamless interoperability, enabling smooth transactions between buyers and sellers, especially MSMEs.

Incorporated on December 2021, ONDC is a Section 8 company initiated by the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce. It aims to create a facilitative model to revolutionise digital commerce, promoting greater penetration of retail ecommerce in India.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5