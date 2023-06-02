Menu
Technology

AWS India and South Asia President Puneet Chandok steps down

Puneet Chandok, who joined Amazon’s cloud computing unit in June 2019, is moving on from AWS India, effective August 31, 2023.

Ishan Patra133 Stories
AWS India and South Asia President Puneet Chandok steps down

Friday June 02, 2023,

2 min Read

Puneet Chandok, President of Commercial business, AWS India and South Asia, has stepped down from his role at ﻿Amazon Web Services﻿ after four years, people familiar with the development told YourStory.

Chandok, who joined Amazon’s cloud computing unit in June 2019, is moving on from the company effective August 31, 2023.

TechCrunch was the first to report on this development.

Prior to joining AWS, Chandok held leadership roles with McKinsey & Company and IBM Global Services. 

Vaishali Kasture, Head - Enterprise, Mid-Market and Global Businesses, AWS India and South Asia, is taking on the role of interim leader of commercial business, AWS India and South Asia effective immediately, the people said.

This is only a few weeks after the ecommerce giant’s cloud computing unit revealed its plans to invest $12.7 billion (Rs 1,05,600 crore) into cloud infrastructure in India by 2030 to fulfil rising consumer demand for the cloud in the country.

The adoption of cloud has increased in India in the last few years, with companies of varying sizes across different sectors switching to cloud. AWS, which is the largest player in the cloud computing space, has customers including the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Aarogyasri Health Care Trust, Ashok Leyland, Axis Bank, HDFC Life, and Titan.

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

