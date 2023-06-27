Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

Tata Technologies, Gandhar Oil, SBFC Finance get SEBI nod to float IPO

The three companies, which filed their preliminary papers with SEBI between December 2022 and March 2023, obtained the regulator's observations during June 21-23, an update with the markets watchdog showed.

Press Trust of India195 Stories
Tata Technologies, Gandhar Oil, SBFC Finance get SEBI nod to float IPO

Tuesday June 27, 2023,

2 min Read

Tata Technologies, an arm of Tata Motors; Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd; and non-banking financial company SBFC Finance have received capital market regulator ﻿Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)﻿approval to raise funds through initial public offerings.

The three companies, which filed their preliminary papers with SEBI between December 2022 and March 2023, obtained the regulator's observations during June 21-23, an update with the markets watchdog showed on Tuesday.

In SEBI's parlance, obtaining observations mean its go-ahead to float the initial share sale.

As per the draft papers, Tata Technologies' IPO is purely an Offer For Sale (OFS), where the company will sell up to 9.57 crore equity shares, representing approximately 23.60% of its paid-up share capital.

Under the OFS, Tata Technologies' parent company Tata Motors will offload 8.11 crore shares or a 20% stake in the company. Among other shareholders, Alpha TC Holdings Pte plans to sell up to 97.16 lakh shares (2.40%) and Tata Capital Growth Fund I would offload up to 48.58 lakh equity shares (1.20%).

Also Read
Ola Electric to seek valuation of $10B in IPO, likely to file DRHP by next quarter

The IPO of Gandhar Oil Refinery comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 357 crore and OFS of 1.2 crore shares by promoters and existing shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus. The fund raising through the OFS component is expected to be Rs 500 crore, market sources said.

Proceeds from the fresh issue component will be used for payment of debt and for purchase of equipment and civil work required for expansion in capacity of automotive oil at Silvassa plant.

In addition, the funds will be utilised for expansion in capacity of petroleum jelly and accompanying cosmetic product division at the company's Taloja plant as well expansion in capacity of white oils by installing blending tanks at the plant and funding working capital requirements.

Non-banking lender SBFC Finance is looking to raise Rs 1,200 crore through the IPO, which comprises fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 750 crore and OFS of Rs 450 crore. The proceeds from the fresh issuance worth Rs 750 crore will be used towards augmenting its capital base.

The NBFC caters to entrepreneurs, small business owners, self-employed and salaried individuals.

Shares of these three companies will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5