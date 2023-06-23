Uniphore appoints Tushar Shah as Chief Product Officer

Uniphore, one of the largest global AI-native conversational AI providers for the enterprise, has announced the appointment of Tushar Shah as Chief Product Officer (CPO).

With over 30 years of experience in various technology leadership roles, including product management, operations management, go-to-market and customer experience functions, Shah brings a unique perspective to his role as CPO. He joins the company's executive leadership team and reports to Uniphore's CEO, Umesh Sachdev.

"Tushar's ability to build and lead high-performing product and engineering teams makes him a perfect fit for Uniphore," said Umesh Sachdev, CEO, ﻿Uniphore﻿.

"As we start a new chapter in our transformation journey, Tushar's experience will be instrumental in building products that will delight our customers, partners, employees and stakeholders. I am excited to welcome Tushar to our company and look forward to celebrating many innovation milestones together."

Shah has held numerous leadership roles throughout his career. He joins Uniphore from NationsBenefits, where he served as president and CEO of Fintech, driving approximately $1B worth of spend. Prior to that he was the senior vice president at PayPal where he led product and engineering, and managed credit, identity, risk, compliance, customer service, machine learning and AI platforms.

Shah also played a role in the critical aspects of the separation between PayPal and eBay in 2015 and in the rapid growth of PayPal's market cap since then. Among his other leadership roles is spending a decade at Bank of America as a technology senior executive for consumer banking, ecommerce, sales and services, and software engineering. Earlier in his career, Shah worked in IT for Teleglobe (Bell Canada) and customer care for Broadslate Networks and WorldCom (Verizon).

"I am thrilled to lead Uniphore's talented product management team," said Tushar Shah, CPO, Uniphore. "As Uniphore continues to grow the capabilities of its X platform and generative AI, it's more important than ever that we work as one team to constantly innovate and deliver value to our customers. Building elegant and transformative products is my passion. I look forward to bringing that to life at Uniphore."

