Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Funding

[Weekly funding roundup May 29-June 2] VC funding rises sharply

The first week of June saw a sharp rise in venture capital funding which was largely due to a single transaction of CleanMax.

Thimmaya Poojary1713 Stories
[Weekly funding roundup May 29-June 2] VC funding rises sharply

Friday June 02, 2023,

2 min Read

The month of June started on a positive note for the Indian startup ecosystem as the total venture funding crossed $500 million in the first week.

The total venture funding for the week preceding June 2 stood at $504 million cutting across 12 deals. This bump was largely thanks to a single transaction of clean tech startup CleanMax. In comparison, the previous week saw venture funding of $231 million.

Venture capital funding crossing $500 million in a week has become an oddity in the Indian startup ecosystem. However, such a sharp rise in capital inflow is usually attributed to a single transaction.

June 3

The Indian startup ecosystem continues to face headwinds as the global economy remains uncertain due to inflationary pressures, rising interest rates, and the Russia-Ukraine war. The challenge on the home front comes through markdowns in valuations of leading unicorn startups such as Meesho, BYJU'S, and Gupshup.

The ongoing funding winter environment continues to expose the weakness of the Indian startup ecosystem. The news about Info Edge taking a decision to audit the books of Rahul Yadav’s 4B Networks is perhaps symptomatic of the present environment.

With startups in the grip of a funding winter, they will continue to face challenges to raise funding with relief not in sight.

Also Read
Lacklustre VC funding barely crosses $1B in May; down 47% YoY

Key transactions

Mumbai-headquartered renewable energy company CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions raised $360 million from Brookfield Renewable.

top 3

Consumer appliances brand ﻿Atomberg Technology raised $86 million from Temasek, Steadview Capital, Trifecta Capital, Jungle Ventures and Inflexor Ventures.

Space startup ﻿Pixxel﻿ raised $36 million in funding and found a new investor in Google.

Climate technology startup Newtrace raised $5.65 million from Sequoia Capital India, Aavishkaar Capital, Speciale Invest, and Micelio Fund.

KarmaLife﻿, a credit solutions provider for gig workers, raised Rs 44 crore from Krishna Bhupal’s family office and Artha Venture Fund.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter