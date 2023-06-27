Menu
News

WhatsApp announces new feature for SMBs to connect with customers

For this, small businesses will no longer require a Facebook account and can do it with an e-mail address and a payment method.

Pooja Malik
Tuesday June 27, 2023,

2 min Read

﻿WhatsApp﻿ has announced new ways for over 200 million users of WhatsApp Business to connect with customers more efficiently by creating Facebook and Instagram ads that click to WhatsApp without a ﻿Facebook﻿ account.

For this, small businesses will no longer require a Facebook account, and can do it with an e-mail address and a payment method. Clicking on the ads will open WhatsApp chat to ask questions, browse products, and buy.

Whatsapp

According to WhatsApp, these ads will open up new opportunities for WhatsApp-only small businesses that need an easier way to get started with advertising.

"Starting soon, we’ll begin testing a new feature within the WhatsApp Business app where small businesses will have the option to send personalised messages to their customers, like appointment reminders, birthday greetings, or even updates on a holiday sale, in a faster and more efficient way," WhatsApp said in a blog post.


Rather than manually sending the same message to multiple customers, this new feature allows businesses to send personalised messages with the customer's name and customisable call-to-action buttons to specific customer lists, schedule the day and time the messages are sent, and see what's working.


WhatsApp will offer this optional messaging feature for a fee and said it will share more details in the future.

 

"We'll be looking forward to seeing how these new tools help small businesses develop customer relationships and business growth," the company added.

Edited by Suman Singh

