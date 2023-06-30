Ad Blockers Beware: YouTube May Halt Your Video Playback

YouTube, the global video-sharing behemoth, has recently embarked on a trial that could drastically affect viewers utilising ad blocking software. The firm has verified that it is conducting a minor experiment worldwide, encouraging viewers with active ad blockers to either permit ads on YouTube or subscribe to YouTube Premium. In this trial, viewers could see their video playback halted after three videos if YouTube identifies a pattern of ad blocking tool usage​.

Ad blocker detection is not a novel concept, with many publishers routinely requesting viewers to disable ad blockers. What sets YouTube's new approach apart is the potential interruption of viewing for those persisting in using these tools. YouTube has assured that users will receive multiple notifications, coaxing them to discontinue the use of ad blockers or to subscribe to YouTube Premium, before their viewing is disrupted. The platform takes the disabling of playback incredibly seriously and will only resort to this measure if viewers persistently disregard requests to enable ads on YouTube​.

YouTube's attitude towards ad blockers is hardening, with the firm rationalising this move by emphasising the vital role of ad spaces in reimbursing creators for their content and maintaining the platform's free usage. YouTube's ad-funded model sustains a diverse network of creators and allows billions of people worldwide access to content at no cost, albeit with ads​.

However, the company's experiments with ad loads have strained the patience of its users in recent years. The platform has introduced up to 10 non-skippable clips within a single ad break, and 30-second ads on television platforms, as part of its experiments. Concurrently, YouTube Premium, which provides an ad-free experience and other benefits, comes at a cost of Rs. 139 per month or Rs. 1290 annually. This cost is not trivial, particularly as other streaming platforms become increasingly costly and challenging to navigate. While YouTube maintains that safeguarding creators' earnings is a primary objective, the platform also has an interest in encouraging more people towards its recurring monthly subscription​.

The company has stated that ad blockers contravene YouTube's Terms of Service and aims to facilitate viewers in allowing ads on YouTube or subscribing to YouTube Premium for an ad-free experience. It remains to be seen how the user community will respond to these changes and whether these measures will result in a rise in YouTube Premium subscriptions or a decline in ad blocker usage. One certainty is that the outcomes of this experiment will significantly impact the digital advertising landscape and the viewer experience on YouTube​.