AI-Powered Cameras Transform Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway Safety

The Karnataka Police has initiated the trial deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) cameras on the bustling Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. This move, led by Alok Kumar, Additional Director General of Police, Traffic and Road Safety, is anticipated to foster a safer and smarter traffic ecosystem on one of India's most crucial expressways.

The cameras, equipped with AI capabilities, are installed to tackle the prevailing issue of overspeeding, a notorious contributor to road accidents. These cameras have been put into trial usage, marking a significant step towards digitising traffic management and regulation.

Introducing Intelligent Traffic Management System in Mysore City soon,any suggestion from citizens is welcome in this regard — alok kumar (@alokkumar6994) July 25, 2023

The AI-based technology would intelligently capture overspeeding instances and traffic violations. The comprehensive footage obtained from these smart cameras would be used to register cases under the Motor Vehicles Act 1988 at Traffic Management Centres (TMC). Thereon, e-challans will be generated, and notices would be issued to the violators, automating the entire process.

The decision to deploy AI comes as part of a broader plan to enhance road safety, which also involves implementing an Intelligent Traffic Management System in Mysuru city soon. Citisen engagement is strongly encouraged, with the department calling for suggestions for this forthcoming system.

Enforcing speed regulations is just the first step towards the grand vision of making Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway a model expressway. Simultaneously, there are plans to ban two-wheelers, three-wheelers, tractors, and bullock carts on this highway from August 1, further ensuring the expressway is only used by vehicles that it was designed for.

Moreover, other initiatives by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) include installation of cautionary boards, construction of foot-over bridges, and the erection of cross barriers. The provision of 97 bus shelters with toilets and dedicated entry and exit points would make the expressway more user-friendly and safe.

Alok Kumar's diligent review of check-posts at Mandya and Gangangur showcases the department's commitment to operationalise these changes. The initiation of action against traffic violators in these areas has already brought about a reduction in the number of accidents, adding credence to their efforts.

The AI-integrated surveillance model on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway provides a template for future endeavours in transforming traffic management across the nation. In the era of digital transformation, the incorporation of AI into the realm of traffic regulation underscores the potential of technology in creating safer roads and, by extension, more secure cities. The success of this project could indeed be a significant step towards revolutionising India's traffic management system.