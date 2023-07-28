Amazon India Introduces First-Ever Floating Store on Dal Lake in Srinagar

In a novel move, Amazon India unveiled its first floating store on Dal Lake in Srinagar, Kashmir, on Thursday, as a part of its "I Have Space" last-mile delivery programme. The programme uses local resources to ensure delivery within a 2 to 4 kilometers radius, thereby addressing the final step in the supply chain.

The operations of the floating store will be overseen by Murtaza Khan Kashi, the owner of the houseboat Selec Town. Kashi will be responsible for delivering packages daily to other houseboats on the lake, enhancing Amazon's delivery network while also enabling small businesses like his to earn additional income.

Speaking about his involvement, Kashi views this partnership as a means to supplement his primary seasonal income from the houseboat. Since its launch in early June, the floating store has become a reliable delivery source for customers around Dal Lake and Nigeen Lake.

Karuna Shankar Pande, the Director of Amazon Logistics in India, voiced his excitement about this venture. He asserted, "This initiative will facilitate dependable, swift, and efficient deliveries to customers around Dal Lake and Nigeen Lake," while also emphasizing the advantages it extends to small enterprises and Amazon's distribution network in Srinagar.

The 'I Have Space' programme has grown exponentially since its launch in 2015, partnering with approximately 28,000 neighborhood and kirana partners in around 420 towns and cities in India. By utilizing local stores and small businesses, it integrates them into the digital economy and boosts Amazon's delivery capabilities.

Concurrently, Amazon India announced its annual Great Indian Freedom Festival sale from August 5 to August 9, providing substantial discounts across various product categories. The sale also offers an exclusive 12-hour early access for Amazon Prime members, highlighting Amazon's loyalty to its dedicated customer base.

Amazon's debut of a floating store in Srinagar showcases the company's innovative spirit and commitment to local economic contribution. This step has the potential to transform delivery systems in regions like Srinagar, and beyond, setting a new precedent for e-commerce operations in India.