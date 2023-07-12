In a bid to capture the thriving startup ecosystem in India, ﻿Amazon﻿ is reportedly set to launch a new TV series that will seek out and showcase promising startups in the country.

TechCrunch reported on Tuesday, citing people close to the development, that the Prime Video show is set to be unveiled as early as Wednesday, as the ecommerce giant gears up for its Prime Day over the coming weekend.

The Prime Video show reportedly took months of preparation, involving collaboration with government bodies, local investors, and notable personalities from Bollywood.

The forthcoming series aims to shed light on innovation emerging from smaller cities and towns across India, providing a platform for entrepreneurs outside major metropolitan areas. By doing so, Amazon hopes to bridge the gap between these burgeoning startups and potential investors, as well as inspire aspiring entrepreneurs in India.

To further support the startups, Amazon plans to allocate funds through its India-focused SMBhav fund. Reports suggest that representatives from Amazon India have been actively engaging with angel investors and venture funds in recent months, solidifying partnerships and fostering connections within the startup ecosystem.

This move by Amazon reflects the growing cultural phenomenon in India, where media narratives around entrepreneurship are surging alongside the rapid growth of startups.

The Amazon Prime startup series comes on the heels of Shark Tank India, which has seen two seasons on Sony Entertainment Television. The show is the Indian franchise of the American show Shark Tank. It shows entrepreneurs making business presentations to a panel of investors, who decide to invest.