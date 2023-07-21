Autonomous industrial robot startup Ati Motors raises $10.85M

Autonomous industrial robots maker ﻿Ati Motors﻿ said it raised $10.85 million in a Series A funding round led by True Ventures, a Silicon Valley venture capital firm.

Existing investors Blume Ventures, Exfinity Ventures, and MFV Partners also participated in the round, the company said in a press release.

Founded in 2017, Ati Motors is currently headed by Saurabh Chandra after the company's other co-founders, Vinay V and Saad Nasser, stepped down last year. It manufactures autonomous robots for industry use and can help automate warehouse work.

Chandra said the company will use the funds to expand its operations in the US, Southeast Asia, and Mexico, as well as target new markets such as Europe and Japan via their global partnerships.

The startup will also test out its autonomous robots for use cases beyond logistics, in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, injection molding etc.

"We have more than 18 customers across 30 plants and we're hoping to leverage our global partnerships to expand into newer markets," Chandra told YourStory in an interview.

Ati Motors currently has two products—Sherpa Tug, and RollerTop. Its bestselling product is the Sherpa Tug, which can help transport payloads up to Rs 1,000 kilograms. It has launched a new product—Sherpa Pivot—which can be customised as per different use cases.

Ati Motors counts Bosch, TVS, Hyundai and CEAT among its key customers across India and the US.