Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

News

Chandrayaan-3 mission will carry hopes and dreams of our nation: PM Modi

Covering over 300,000 km, Chandrayaan-3 will reach the moon in the coming weeks. Scientific instruments onboard will study the moon's surface and enhance our knowledge, said PM Modi.

Press Trust of India7867 Stories
Chandrayaan-3 mission will carry hopes and dreams of our nation: PM Modi

Friday July 14, 2023,

2 min Read

The Chandrayaan-3 mission will carry the hopes and dreams of our nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, lauding Indian scientists hours before the launch of India's third lunar mission.

Till Chandrayaan-1, the moon was believed to be a bone-dry, geologically inactive and uninhabitable celestial body while it is now seen as a dynamic and geologically active body with the presence of water and sub-surface ice, he said on Twitter.

Maybe in the future, it can be potentially inhabited, the prime minister added.

Modi tweeted, "14th July 2023 will always be etched in golden letters as far as India's space sector is concerned. Chandrayaan-3, our third lunar mission, will embark on its journey."

He noted that Chandrayaan-3 will be inserted into the lunar transfer trajectory after the orbit-raising manoeuvres.

Covering over 300,000 km, it will reach the moon in the coming weeks. Scientific instruments onboard will study the moon's surface and enhance our knowledge, he said.

"Thanks to our scientists, India has a very rich history in the space sector. Chandrayaan-1 is considered to be a path breaker among global lunar missions as it confirmed the presence of water molecules on the moon. It featured in over 200 scientific publications around the world," Modi said.

Giving details of the history of India's moon mission, the prime minister said Chandrayaan-2 was equally pathbreaking because data from the Orbiter associated with it detected the presence of chromium, manganese and sodium for the first time through remote sensing.

"This will also provide more insights into the moon's magmatic evolution.

"The key scientific outcomes from Chandrayaan 2 include the first ever global map for lunar sodium, enhancing knowledge on crater size distribution, unambiguous detection of lunar surface water ice with IIRS instrument and more. This Mission has featured in almost 50 publications," he said.

Modi urged people to know more about this mission and the strides India has made in space, science and innovation. "It will make you all very proud," he added.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5