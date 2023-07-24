Cornerstone Group redefines luxury living in Bangalore with Cornerstone Akhinta Residences

Global leaders may be anticipating an economic slowdown but India’s luxury segment is expected to set new benchmarks. The rising number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) along with growing entrepreneurship, rapid urbanisation and rising incomes are among the crucial factors that are propelling the growth of India’s luxury market.

An annual report from India Sotheby’s International Realty (ISIR), suggests that a significant number of HNIs and UHNIs are looking to buy assets of INR 10 Cr and above and hence luxury and premium real estate businesses are poised for significant growth in India.

Capitalising on the opportunity, premium real estate developer Cornerstone Group launched Cornerstone Akhinta Residences, a premium 3 & 4 BHK apartments starting from Rs 2.8 Cr located in BTM, Bangalore.

Artistic inspiration from iconic global cities

Inspired by the “art deco theme”, Cornerstone Group’s latest property aims to build a community of like-minded people and not just another luxury apartment. The art deco architecture movement has presence across many iconic cities of the world, including Paris, Miami and Manhattan.

Cornerstone Akhinta Residences is built at the intersection of art, form and functionality. Cornerstone Group has built these luxury homes keeping in mind the needs of global residents.

Strategically located near major tech parks, schools, colleges, social infrastructure, fine dining, hospitals and the upcoming Jayadeva metro station, Cornerstone Akhinta Residences is situated in the heart of the city, minus the urban cacophony. This could be the perfect new home for people who are looking to buy a new home - not only for an aspirational value or societal status but also to breathe in the fresh air, and enjoy the magnificent view of the Bangalore skyline.

This modern property by Cornerstone Group is strategically located in BTM, Bangalore. In the vicinity are shopping malls like The Forum Mall, educational institutes like Christ College and offices like Embassy Tech Park, Cisco Campus, Goldman Sachs Campus and Prestige Tech Park among others. The property is well connected to the upcoming Jayadeva metro station which will be the tallest metro station in the country and is about five minutes away. It is also in close proximity to Outer Ring Road, CBD, Electronic City and major parts of the city. Cornerstone Akhinta Residences has recently won accolades as the “Most Admired Luxury Project of the Year” at the Global Real Estate Brand Awards 2023 and the “Luxury Residential Project of the Year” at Times Business Awards Bengaluru 2023.

The premium, smart, integrated and sustainable apartments are created for families seeking a home that combines elegant aesthetics with luxe and state-of-the-art facilities. The property offers amenities like a games lounge, banquet hall, club lounge, multipurpose games court, swimming pool, gym, open-air amphitheatre and private cabanas, making them perfect homes for luxury property seekers. The business centre on the property makes it easier for working professionals to achieve a work-life balance from the comfort of their homes.

Cornerstone Group: Building up to a better future

Established in 2004, under the leadership of Chairman and Managing Director B.P. Kumar Babu, a first-generation entrepreneur, the group has grown and diversified across Land Banking, Residential, Commercial and Logistics & Warehousing development asset classes. Cornerstone Group offers property management services for all its projects that includes landscaping services, 24/7 security & surveillance, housekeeping services and round-the-clock concierge services to name a few. It is one of the largest real estate developers in Bangalore with a potential development portfolio of up to 15 million square feet within the next five years.

Focusing on the rising demand of real estate, it aims to offer an array of offerings at prime locations and works in association with MNCs and Indian enterprises in the commercial, residential, integrated townships, logistics & warehouse spaces. In the residential spaces, its marquee projects include Campan Valley, a premium plotted development located in Whitefield and Cornerstone Akhinta Residences, a premium 3 & 4 BHK apartment project located in BTM Layout. Cornerstone Group has provided land to various leading developers for joint ventures and joint developments to deliver best-in-class projects.

Premium houses with a touch of sustainability

Today discerning consumers are increasingly looking to invest in properties and have strong inclination towards purchasing properties that follow sustainable practices. They are willing to pay more for housing that features greener open spaces, cleaner air quality, waste and water management techniques.

Cornerstone Group scores here as well, with premium, sustainable properties that reduce, reuse and recycle resources to protect the environment. It focuses on environment-friendly measures and aims to be a responsible and ethical organisation that adds value to the city’s growth and development ecosystem. At Cornerstone Akhinta Residences, each apartment has been thoughtfully designed to allow maximum sunlight and natural air circulation, a factor that can help reduce power consumption.

The design ethos focuses on environment and community. Sustainability parameters are an inherent part of design at Cornerstone Group and align with USGBC, IGBC and other guidelines. With a vision to creating world-class working and luxurious living environments with premium amenities, Cornerstone Group is committed to building smart and sustainable properties across a wide range of asset classes.