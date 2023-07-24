Elon Musk Rebranded Twitter to 'X': The Dawn of a Super App Era

Elon Musk, the person behind SpaceX and Tesla, is making changes to Twitter. He wants to replace the well-known blue bird logo with an "X" logo. Musk aims to turn Twitter into an all-in-one application, which he calls "X, the everything app".

Musk has been fascinated by the letter 'X' since the 1990s. In fact, he created a website called X.com in 1999, which later became PayPal. He bought back the domain name in 2017, and it seems to have special meaning for him. Musk has named many things with the letter 'X', like his space company SpaceX, the Tesla Model X car, and even his child, X AE A-XII.

Twitter's parent company has been renamed the X Corporation by Musk. He also wants a new logo for Twitter and has asked for it to be made in an Art Deco style. The name for Twitter posts will also change to "an X".

Musk has also recently started a new business, an artificial intelligence company named xAI. It will operate separately from his other companies, but it might work together with them in the future.

Some people think that the X Corporation will eventually include all of Musk's businesses, including Twitter. Musk's biographer, Walter Isaacson, believes Musk wants to use Twitter to realize his old dream for X.com. Musk's plan is to make Twitter both a social network and a financial platform, offering different services and becoming a global marketplace.

The change from Twitter to 'X' could turn it into a super app, like WeChat in China, that includes lots of different services in one place. There's a lot of excitement about the new potential of 'X', and Twitter's CEO, Linda Yaccarino, is looking forward to what the future brings.