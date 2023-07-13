Walk the Talk: Living Your Philosophy as Epictetus Taught Us

The famous Stoic philosopher, Epictetus, once said, "Don't explain your philosophy. Embody it." This means that we should live our beliefs, not just talk about them. So, what does this mean, and how can we apply it today?

What Does 'Embody Your Philosophy' Mean?

'Embodying your philosophy' means your actions should reflect what you believe. It's about showing your values through what you do, not just what you say. If you believe in kindness, show it by being kind to others. If you value honesty, then be truthful in your actions.

Who Was Epictetus?

Epictetus was a philosopher in ancient Rome. He believed that our character and actions are more important than words. He taught that we should focus on things we can control, like our behavior and attitudes, rather than things we can't, like wealth or power.

Why Is This Important Today?

Today, it's easy to talk about our beliefs without actually living them. We can post about kindness on social media, but then be mean to people in real life. Epictetus reminds us that what truly matters is how we act, not just what we say.

How Can We 'Embody Our Philosophy'?

To embody your philosophy, think about your core values. What do you truly believe in? Once you know this, try to live these values every day. This might mean standing up for what you believe in, even when it's difficult. Or, it might mean being kind, even when you're feeling grumpy.

The Benefits of Living Your Philosophy

Living your beliefs can make you feel more genuine and content. It can also inspire others. People often pay more attention to actions than words. By living your beliefs, you can show others what is important to you.

In conclusion, don't just talk about your philosophy – live it. This simple but powerful message from Epictetus can help us be more true to ourselves and make a real difference in the world. It's not always easy, but living your beliefs can lead to a happier and more fulfilling life.