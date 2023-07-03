Rebel Foods enters Saudi Arabia, expands focus on Middle East

Cloud kitchen startup ﻿Rebel Foods﻿, which houses brands such as ﻿Faasos﻿, Behrouz Biryani, and Oven Story Pizza, has entered Saudi Arabia with the launch of two cloud kitchens in Riyadh.





The foodtech startup already has a presence in the United Arab Emirates. The entry into the Saudi market reinforces the company's focus on the Middle East, said Rebel Foods, in a statement.





Rebel Foods claims to be India’s first foodtech company to enter Saudi Arabia.





The company's goal is to build a $100-million food delivery business in Saudi Arabia over the next three years with its cloud kitchen network. It also aims to add more than 60 internet restaurants in Riyadh and expand to other cities in the country, such as Jeddah, Dammam and Khobar.





The Riyadh kitchens are a partnership between Dubai-based KitchenPark and Kitch. They are located in Sulemaniya and Qurtoba and will feature Rebel's signature brands, including The Messy Burger, Oven Story Pizza, Fricken' Fried Chicken, and The 500 Calorie Project. This will be followed by the launch of Behrouz Biryani, Faasos, and Mandarin Oak.





"The Middle East or the MENA market is a key region for Rebel Foods and we are investing significantly to build our cloud kitchen network and to strengthen our brands," said Vishal Khithani, CEO, International Markets, Rebel Foods.

Khithani said the company is committed to meeting unfulfilled customer demand, with a focus on customer satisfaction.





"In addition to introducing iconic brands that resonate with the market, we are dedicated to serving multiple food missions as per the surging demand,” he added.

Founded in 2011 by Jaydeep Barman and Kallol Banerjee, Rebel Foods has a chain of online restaurants with 4,000 cloud kitchens across 45 brands. It operates in India, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh, the UAE, and the UK.

The company's OS consists of three components: full-stack technology from inventory and kitchen management to demand management and fulfilment; supply chain capabilities to source, store, and safely move raw materials in any form; and culinary expertise and capabilities to break down menus into small SOP-driven steps.

In April, the company raised Rs 75 crore ($9.1 million) in debt funding from investors Northern Arcand Stride Ventures—the firm's fourth debt financing round so far.