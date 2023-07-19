New Truecaller Assistant is Here: AI-Based Game-Changing Feature

Truecaller has introduced its AI-based Truecaller Assistant to Android users in India. Announced in September 2022, this groundbreaking technology initially made its appearance in a few selected countries including the US and Australia, marking India as its latest expansion.

Truecaller Assistant represents a fusion of Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud telephony, and machine learning technology. Designed as a smart call-screening tool, it's programmed to respond to incoming calls using natural language processing (NLP). It also provides real-time transcription of the caller's speech, a unique feature that offers users key insights about the call's purpose and the caller's intent.

This technology assists users in making informed decisions about whether or not to answer a call or to label it as spam, thereby saving time and offering an added layer of security against unsolicited calls. Truecaller calls this new feature the "smartest call screening available anywhere."

In a country like India, which ranks high in the list of nations affected by spam calls, Truecaller Assistant is an innovative solution to a pervasive problem. The AI assistant not only answers the calls but can also interrogate callers to determine if the call is worth answering.

As far as language compatibility goes, the Truecaller Assistant presently supports English, Hindi, and "Hinglish" (a hybrid of Hindi and English), catering to a broad segment of the Indian population. However, the company has no immediate plans to include support for other Indian languages.

Truecaller has introduced a 14-day free trial for users to test the service. After the trial period, users can opt for the Truecaller Premium Assistant plan, priced at INR149 ($1.8/€1.6) per month. In a limited-time offer, the subscription can be availed at a discounted rate of INR99 ($1.2/€1) per month.

Despite its revolutionary offerings, the Truecaller Assistant does have a limitation. As of now, it's exclusive to Android users in India. iOS users will have to wait a bit longer to experience this smart call-screening service. The company has yet to reveal a timeline for the iOS version's release.

As we increasingly rely on technology to simplify our lives, innovations like Truecaller Assistant are setting the benchmark for the future of telecommunication. By leveraging AI and machine learning, Truecaller is showing us a glimpse into an era where every call is meaningful, and spam becomes a thing of the past.