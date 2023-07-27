Building a Rs 9,840 Crore Empire in Three Months: Pearl Kapur's Zyber 365

Zyber 365 has achieved the coveted unicorn status within three months of its foundation. The cybersecurity firm, spearheaded by CEO Pearl Kapur, now commands an astounding valuation of USD 1.2 billion (Rs 9840 crore). Zyber 365's meteoric rise has won the confidence of the UK-based SRAM & MRAM Group, resulting in a massive funding injection of USD 100 million.

Pearl Kapur, the pioneering force behind Zyber 365, is a distinguished figure in the tech industry. Kapur, an alumnus of Queen Mary University of London, with an MSc in Investment Banking (CFA Pathway), brings a wealth of experience from his time at AMPM Store and Antier Solutions. His successful track record also includes the foundation of Billion Pay Technologies Pvt Ltd. With his skillful blend of financial and technological expertise, Kapur exemplifies the modern tech entrepreneur.

Kapur's successful alliance with ethical hacker Sunny Vaghela, Zyber 365's Chief Product Officer, has driven the company towards exceptional achievements. Zyber 365, with headquarters in London and operational base in India, is determined to capitalise on India's tech prowess and evolving digital space.

The company's unique offering - a decentralised and cyber-secured operating system - is indicative of their commitment to innovate in the realm of cybersecurity while embracing environmental sustainability. This groundbreaking platform aligns with Kapur's vision of Globalisation 3.0, a concept that integrates blockchain, AI, cybersecurity, and sustainable practices to shape a globally interconnected future.

Zyber 365's commitment to pioneering in Web3 and AI was reiterated by Vaghela following their latest funding round. The newly secured capital is set to fuel the development of products for these burgeoning technologies, fortifying Zyber 365's foothold in the Web3 arena. “This funding is a tremendous accelerator for our growth and will further entrench us in the Web3 ecosystem, diversifying our portfolio with AI and cybersecurity use cases," said Vaghela.

The swift ascent of Zyber 365 serves as a potent testament to the transformative power of emergent technology, strategic business acumen, and inspired leadership. With the visionary duo of Kapur and Vaghela steering the ship, Zyber 365 promises to deliver a fresh wave of cybersecurity solutions fit for the Web3 era.