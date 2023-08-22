6 steps to accelerating digital transformation through Intelligent Process Automation

Indian businesses are recognising the immense potential of intelligent process automation (IPA) to transform their operations and are scaling up their automation-related initiatives. By leveraging intelligent automation technologies, organisations can streamline processes, boost productivity, optimise costs, and deliver exceptional experiences to employees, customers, and partners.

To propel the digital transformation journey and seize opportunities presented by automation, it is crucial to adopt best practices to fully leverage the potential of an intelligent automation platform. By doing this, we can uncover valuable insights and pave the way for successful business automation implementation.

Some of the recommended best practices include:

Aligning automation strategy with business goals

To embark on a successful automation journey, Indian organisations must align their strategy with their unique business goals and challenges in the Indian context. Intelligent process automation integrates people, processes, applications, and information to enable organisations to become agile and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives.

Streamlining processes and embracing automation

Streamlining and automating business processes pave the way for better data-driven decision-making, improved employee productivity, and seamless access to work from anywhere, anytime.

However, many Indian organisations face challenges with automation initiatives due to multiple constraints owing to skills shortages and limited IT resource allocation. To overcome these challenges, Indian businesses are taking charge, leveraging user-friendly process automation platforms and creating connected, automated workflows with minimal IT involvement.

Driving data-driven decision-making

Indian businesses often grapple with accessing critical information spread across multiple systems. Enterprise systems such as Salesforce and SAP form the backbone of operations, yet information remains fragmented and disconnected from business processes.

With a nimble and flexible process automation system, Indian organisations can integrate enterprise information, automating its flow across business applications. This helps users work within their preferred applications while seamlessly accessing relevant information from across the organisation. By embedding process automation into content services platforms, Indian businesses can leverage existing enterprise information, connect content to workflows, and gain new insights tailored to the unique Indian market.

Empowering employees and boosting productivity

In the era of modern work, Indian businesses strive for innovation, productivity, and efficient information management. However, mundane and repetitive tasks can hinder employee engagement leading to job dissatisfaction and decreased productivity.

Automation technologies, such as robotic process automation (RPA) empower Indian businesses to eliminate repetitive tasks, enabling employees to focus on more valuable and impactful work. By automatically surfacing relevant information at the right time, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning ensure that employees have the necessary context to make informed decisions and drive productivity in the Indian business landscape.

Enabling dynamic and intelligent case management

Case-based processes, such as service requests and incident response, are complex and often ad hoc, especially in the unique Indian business environment. Automation of case-based work enables Indian organisations to create flexible and intelligent case management systems, expediting approvals and enhancing visibility for stakeholders. Integration of case management, content services, and other enterprise applications provides knowledge workers in India facilitating their decision-making process, leading to quicker resolutions.

Achieving industry-specific use cases

While the integration of AI engines into process automation platforms provides value, the true potential is realised when implementing industry-specific use cases in the Indian context. Aligning automation implementations with defined data sets and standardised AI models accelerates success.

Whether it's fraud detection in the financial services sector or preventive equipment maintenance in manufacturing, every industry in India stands to benefit from intelligent automation. Packaged digital process automation applications cater to both industry-specific and horizontal use cases. They offer preconfigured templates that enable businesses in India to digitise workflows, enhance information sharing, and gain actionable insights.

For instance, an out-of-the-box grants management solution can empower government funding agencies and non-profits in India to efficiently manage funds, measure performance, and achieve better results.

(Saurabh Saxena is OpenText India's Regional VP of Sales.)