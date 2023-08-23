India's Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission has not only captured the global spotlight for its ambition but has also smashed live-streaming records in the process. As the country gets closer to achieving its historic soft landing on the moon, the mission's live stream has surpassed a previous record held by Spanish streamer Ibai.

World Records and Global Eyeballs

Before the Chandrayaan-3 made its historic touch on the lunar surface, it was already setting remarkable records here on Earth. A whopping 5.6 million viewers converged on ISRO's official YouTube channel at 5:53 PM IST, surpassing the previous live stream record of 3.4 million viewers set by Ibai. As space enthusiasts from all corners of the globe eagerly anticipated the Vikram Landing Module's descent onto the Moon's south pole at 6:04 PM on Wednesday, 23rd August, the digital realm buzzed with this unparalleled achievement. By the time Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed, a record-breaking 8M had tuned in, marking the highest peak viewership in YouTube's live streaming history. This event not only showcased India's space prowess but also its significant digital footprint.

What's Next After the Landing?

Once the Vikram Module successfully lands on the lunar surface, it has a well-defined checklist. An initial systems check and diagnostics will be run to ensure the module's operational efficiency. Subsequently, it will gear up the Pragyaan Rover for its journey onto the moon’s surface. This rover has a mission span of 14 days, during which it will scrutinize the lunar surface for water ice, helium-3, and various other vital elements.

Significance of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission

Developed at a cost of just over Rs 600 crore, the Chandrayaan-3 mission holds significant implications for both India and the international community. One of its primary objectives is to assess the feasibility of establishing a launch station on the Moon for future interplanetary missions.

The mission's findings could be a linchpin for our clean energy aspirations. Helium-3 (He-3), a potential source of virtually limitless clean energy, is one of the components that Chandrayaan-3 aims to study. Its presence on the moon could drastically change the trajectory of our global clean energy initiatives, positioning the moon as an indispensable ally in our pursuit of sustainable energy solutions.

As the Chandrayaan-3 nears its moment of truth on the Moon, its profound impact on Earth, from breaking streaming records to promising a cleaner energy future, is unmistakably evident. It's not just a monumental step for India, but potentially, a giant leap for mankind.