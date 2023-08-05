The D2C Playbook is all set to launch a new webinar; D2C entrepreneurs and ecosystem experts to share lessons on acing the funding game

The Indian startup ecosystem has witnessed an upheaval in the past few years owing to widespread disruptions. As per recent analysis by Redseer, while there was a funding peak during FY22, totalling around $50 billion, the subsequent quarters led to a 70% drop in funding to $15 billion in FY23. However, the report predicted that more than 50% of unicorns are expected to become profitable by FY27.

As per YourStory’s monthly funding roundup, July has been a slow-moving month for the startup ecosystem, with VC funding dropping below $100 million more than once in 2023.

Despite the slowdown, as per a latest PWC India report, SaaS, D2C, fintech, ecommerce, logistics, and autotech continue to remain the top invested sectors, based on funding received in the first half of the year.

So, where is the startup ecosystem headed? What can established and emerging D2C businesses expect from FY23? How can entrepreneurs reduce cash burn, customer acquisition, and other costs, and optimise working capital cycles? How can D2C businesses secure a scalable source of funding? What kind of due diligence are investors doing before making investments today? All these and a lot of other critical questions will be discussed in our upcoming webinar: Fundraising 101 for D2C business.

The webinar is co-presented by Delhivery and YourStory, and is a part of their recently launched initiative, The D2C Playbook.

Why should you attend?

This live panel discussion will feature Bhavik Vasa, Founder, and CEO, GetVantage; Jatan Bawa, Co-founder, Perfora; and Swapnil Srivastav, Founder, Kidbea, who will present their insights on:

01. When is the right time for D2C brands to raise funds?

02. How should brands update funding conversations and strategies at various stages of their growth journey?

03. What should founders keep in mind while pitching to investors? How should they design their pitch?

04. Learnings and stories of brands that have aced the funding game and have used funds to enable sustainable growth.

05. Value creation versus valuation - What should the ecosystem focus on and why? … and more.

You'll also get a chance to engage with the speakers, who will be happy to answer your queries and share their knowledge so you can build a stronger D2C business.

Date: August 8, 2023

Time: 3 pm-4 pm

The D2C Playbook - What’s in store for you?

The D2C Playbook will take a closer look at India’s D2C landscape, and examine how D2C brands are using disruptive technologies to build innovative solutions for new India.

An initiative presented by Delhivery﻿, in association with YourStory, The D2C Playbook will throw light on significant D2C growth drivers and factors such as fundraising, brand building, optimising customer experience, reducing RTOs, international shipping, leveraging AI/ML, payment gateways, sustainability, and more, through a series of videos, articles, interviews, and live webinars. The initiative presents an opportunity for the audience to hear from industry experts and discover the latest tactics and insights to launch, optimise, and scale their D2C business.