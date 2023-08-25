Excited about AI's power to drive productivity, says IBM CEO

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said he is excited about AI's power to drive productivity, which can help companies and economies grow faster.

Speaking at B20 Summit India 2023 in New Delhi, Krishna said that, building on digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence (AI) can take on certain low-level cognitive tasks and perform them.

"When you can do that, you make everyone more productive, in effect you have more workers... you are generating more capita GDP in each nation... As we go back to very beginning of B20 about inclusion, that is the way to make GDP grow faster across all countries," he said.

The Indian American CEO of the global tech giant IBM also said, "Our goal should be how do we make secure and accountable AI that can benefit productivity of enterprises and governments."

He also sought to separate invention of technology from deployment of technology.

Growth, he said, will happen everywhere, not just in the Global South.

"Deployment of technology will happen from the Global South, as we have already seen with the incredible services industry that has woken up in India. That is where I believe the initial focus should be in the south, not just to provide for their own countries but the globe at large because these workers are missing everywhere else," he said.

Noting that developing nations have a decreasing working age population, he said there is only one answer on how to augment the need for labour.

Krishna observed that more than half the world has a decreasing working age population and jobs are really hard to fill, across these places.

"Fill them from here, it is a technology provider and digital infrastructure, which means it can appear where needed," he said.