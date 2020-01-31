IBM appoints Arvind Krishna as new global CEO

This is the first time a person of Indian origin has been appointed as the CEO of IBM

By Thimmaya Poojary
31st Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

IBM, one of the most respected technology companies in the world and more popularly known as Big Blue has announced the appointment of Arvind Krishna as the Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of directors.


This is the first time a person of Indian origin has been appointed as the CEO of IBM. Arvind joined IBM in 1990, and he will now be taking over from Virginia Rometty, who is currently the chairman, president, and CEO of IBM.


The 57-year-old joins the list of eminent Indians who have donned the top roles at leading technology companies in the world. The others in the list are Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, the holding company of Google; and Satya Nadella who heads Microsoft.


IBM CEO Arvind Krishna

Arvind Krishna, the new CEO of IBM

Also Read

IBM: Power in Progress - Advancing Women's Leadership


In a statement, IBM said its Board of Directors has elected Arvind Krishna as Chief Executive Officer of the company, and a member of the Board of Directors, effective April 6, 2020.


Arvind is currently the Senior Vice President for Cloud and Cognitive Software at IBM, and was a principal architect of the company's acquisition of Red Hat for $34 billion. His current responsibilities also include the IBM Cloud, IBM Security and Cognitive Applications business, and IBM Research. He has an undergraduate degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, and a PhD in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.


Virginia Rometty, 62, will continue as the executive chairman of the Board and serve through the end of the year, and will retire after spending almost 40 years with the company. She became the Chairman, President and CEO of IBM in 2012. According to IBM, during her tenure, she made bold changes to reposition IBM for the future, investing in high value segments of the IT market and optimising the company's portfolio.


"Arvind is the right CEO for the next era at IBM," said Rometty. "He is a brilliant technologist who has played a significant role in developing our key technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud, quantum computing and blockchain. He is also a superb operational leader, able to win today while building the business of tomorrow.

“Arvind has grown IBM's Cloud and Cognitive Software business and led the largest acquisition in the company's history. Through his multiple experiences running businesses in IBM, Arvind has built an outstanding track record of bold transformations and proven business results, and is an authentic, values-driven leader. He is well-positioned to lead IBM and its clients into the cloud and cognitive era,” she said.


On his appointment, Arvind Krishna said, “"I am thrilled and humbled to be elected as the next Chief Executive Officer of IBM, and appreciate the confidence that Ginni and the Board have placed in me.”


"IBM has such talented people and technology that we can bring together to help our clients solve their toughest problems. I am looking forward to working with IBMers, Red Hatters and clients around the world at this unique time of fast-paced change in the IT industry. We have great opportunities ahead to help our clients advance the transformation of their business while also remaining the global leader in the trusted stewardship of technology,” he said.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

IBM tops US patent list for 2019 with over 9,000 patents, India second-highest contributor


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

EVs will be cheaper than combustion vehicles in three years: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

Press Trust of India

[YS Exclusive] Mukesh Bansal has ‘No Limits’. Watch Curefit Founder talk about his new book and more

Shradha Sharma

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Doubtnut raises $15M in Series A led by Tencent

Sujata Sangwan

Started as a dorm project at Princeton, this agritech startup is now a tech supply chain for 55k Indian farmers

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
Will Budget 2020 rev up the auto sector and EVs in India?
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Facebook monthly active users climbed to 2.5B in last quarter of 2019

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Doubtnut raises $15M in Series A led by Tencent

Sujata Sangwan

Google does a TikTok, launches short-form video app Tangi

Sohini Mitter

EVs will be cheaper than combustion vehicles in three years: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

Press Trust of India

How Zoho enabled Eunimart to automate internal operations and increase efficiency by 30 percent

Jerlin Justus

As Wipro CEO steps down, search is on for successor

Thimmaya Poojary

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore