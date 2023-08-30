Hexaware announces 100% plus variable pay to employees

Hexaware to pay over 100% variable pay to employees

Indian IT services company Hexaware Technologies has announced over 100% variable payout for its employees. This ranges from 100% for employees who met expectations during the appraisal cycle to 120% for high performers who demonstrated exceptional performance for two years.

The company said it puts people first, and its investment in the workforce demonstrates its commitment to employee wellbeing and motivation.

Hexaware has a current headcount of over 28,000 employees and plans to hire around 6,000 new experienced hires this year. For the 2022 calendar year, the company recorded a growth of over 25% in constant currency terms.

Hexaware’s Chief Operating Officer, Vinod Chandran said, “Even in this challenging economic climate, we will do everything we can to show them (employees) that they matter as much as their work does. In fact, on the variable payouts for associates with non-KPI variable payouts, our average payout was 103%—which is significantly higher than our peer set.”

General Datatech to expand India operations

General Datatech (GDT), a US-headquartered IT solutions company, will scale its presence in India to accommodate its growing global customer base and expanded service offerings. Plans include opening a second location in India, investing in emerging skills and capabilities, and doubling technical headcount over the next two years.

GDT has a global operations centre (GOC) in Bengaluru and employs more than 170 technology workers that support networking, hybrid multi-cloud, collaboration, and security services customers. As part of its commitment, GDT will establish a research and development lab to expand the team's knowledge and expertise in emerging capabilities.

GDT will also expand its India Technology Center of Excellence, focusing on advancing its networking, security, and data centre service capabilities and operating models.

TCS gets top recognition in Gartner ranking

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been positioned as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing (DCO) and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services. In an assessment of 20 global DCO and hybrid infrastructure service providers, TCS was positioned highest for its Ability to Execute.

TCS provides a hybrid infrastructure model using its investments in data centre modernisation, private cloud infrastructure, and partnerships with all major public cloud providers.

Ashok Pai, Global Head, Enterprise Cognitive Business Operations, TCS. “We believe our position as a Leader in this report for the third time is a reflection of our breadth and depth of cloud expertise, deep domain knowledge, strong partnerships with the hyperscalers and our portfolio of intellectual property on the cloud.”

UiPath announces new connector for Google Cloud for GenAI automation

UiPath has unveiled a new connector for Google Cloud that allows developers, data scientists, and machine learning engineers to integrate generative text and chat completion into their automation.

The UiPath Business Automation Platform connector for Google Cloud Vertex AI aims to make it easy for automation professionals to inject Generative AI outputs into their automation by submitting prompts that return summaries, answers to questions, and classifications. The connector provides curated activities, offering users access to the PaLM 2 large language model (LLM), including text generation.

Vertex AI makes it easy to build, deploy, and manage ML models and make fast, cost-effective predictions. UiPath customers can now incorporate ML models through Vertex AI to build into business processes quickly without the need for complex coding and manual effort.