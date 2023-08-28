Jio Aims to Pioneer India-Centric AI Solutions: Mukesh Ambani at Reliance AGM 2023

Jio Platforms, a subsidiary of the mighty Reliance Industries, is aiming high, setting its sights on spearheading the development of India-centric Artificial Intelligence (AI) models. These sentiments were prominently expressed by Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, at the 46th annual general meeting of the company.

Amidst the whirlwind of technological advancements that AI promises, Ambani envisions India at the forefront, benefiting every citizen, businesses, and the government. "A global AI revolution is reshaping our world. Intelligent applications are bound to revolutionise industries, economies, and even our day-to-day lives. To remain at the cutting edge and stay globally competitive, India needs to harness AI for innovation, growth, and prosperity," remarked Ambani.

And India seems poised to do just that. With its vast scale, rich data resources, and pool of talent, India stands at a unique intersection. But as Ambani highlights, there's a missing piece - the digital infrastructure to meet the heavy computational demands of AI.

Enter Jio Platforms with an ambitious roadmap. The company is pledging to create a staggering 2000 megawatts of AI-ready computing capacity. This isn't just about scaling; it's about doing so sustainably. Ambani promises a transition of their energy footprint towards greener practices over the next five years. He recollected, "Seven years ago, Jio pledged broadband for all. Today, the promise is AI for all."

This grand AI vision by Jio Platforms aligns with the optimism shared by N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, who believes AI will be a job creator in India, enabling individuals with minimal skills to perform advanced roles. The caveat? Privacy and job concerns. However, Chandrasekaran assures that with regulations for data privacy and the introduction of the Data Empowerment and Protection Architecture (DEPA), India is making significant strides in safeguarding data transactions.

Moreover, Jio isn't stopping at AI. Ambani unveiled that the launch of Jio AirFibre is set for next month during Ganesh Chaturthi. Additionally, the JioBharat V2, a 4G phone manufactured by Karbonn and priced at a mere Rs 999, seeks to empower 25 crore Indians still tethered to 2G networks.

Adding another feather to its cap, Reliance is also initiating the Jio True5G Lab, a pioneering facility aimed at accelerating industry transformation, located at Reliance Corporate Park.

In essence, as the global AI landscape undergoes rapid transformations, Jio Platforms, under Ambani's leadership, is geared to ensure India not only keeps pace but also sets global benchmarks. The promise of a brighter, AI-powered future for India is indeed on the horizon.