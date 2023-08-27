Neha Dhupia on her juggling act

Hello,

BYJU’S has a chink in its armour.

The edtech company acknowledged a brief and temporary exposure of its systems, confirming allegations made by security researcher Bob Diachenko. However, it asserted no student data or information was exposed during the event, refuting Diachenko’s claims.

This is the second such incident at the startup, after sensitive information like student names and contact details of parents were exposed on an unsecured server in 2020.

Meanwhile, Vivek Sinha has decided to move on from Unacademy where he was the COO. Here’s a look back to when he answered our questions in 90 seconds.

In other news, Cuemath is resorting to more layoffs. After a round of job cuts in May, the edtech startup will let go of 100 employees as part of a restructuring exercise. It joins other edtech companies struggling to cope with mounting losses.

ICYMI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi named the touchdown point of Chandrayaan-3 as ‘Shiv Shakti’. The place where Chandrayaan-2 crashed will be called ‘Tiranga’.

Also, as per a joint report by Knight Frank and National Real Estate Development Council, India’s real estate sector is expected to expand to $5.8 trillion by 2047, doubling its contribution to the GDP to 15.5% from 7.3% at present.

Neha Dhupia, the former Miss India made, her Bollywood debut in 2003 and since then has also paced herself as an actor, model, producer, and podcast host for NoFilterNeha. After embracing motherhood, Dhupia co-founded Freedom To Feed, an Instagram page dedicated to building a parenting community.

"We have larger conversations around children's health, mothers’ mental well-being, and co-parenting. We’ve got experts to help us through such issues," Dhupia tells YS Life.

Many roles:

Through conversations, Neha Dhupia tackles topics like mom guilt, co-sleeping with a child, and other behavioural actions that often conflict working mothers.

Currently, she has stepped into the sphere of mother and childcare brands to ramp up her entrepreneurial engagements that she will soon announce.

Dhupia is currently working on a comedy film with actor Vicky Kaushal, co-produced and directed by Anand Tiwari. She is now planning to make a web series out of her NoFilterNeha podcast.

Located at the edge of the port in Fort Kochi, CGH Earth’s Brunton Boatyard brings you a slice of the shipyard experience, minus all the noise and chaos. Seated on land that once used to be a British shipyard, Brunton Boatyard is a luxury property heavily inspired by Fort Kochi’s colonial history.

Seaside luxury:

All the 22 rooms in Brunton Boatyard and its bathrooms overlook the sea and offer a closer look at the busy harbour life in the mornings and the stunning sunset in the evenings.

The entire property features high wooden ceilings, terracotta floors, and lime-plastered walls adorned with vintage photographs.

The fine-dining restaurant History, as the name suggests, takes its guests on a culinary journey that dates back centuries.

Niyamat Mehta's first solo exhibition, Meraki, invites viewers to contemplate their own journeys through the 27 bronze and hydro resin sculptures on display. Mehta’s works illuminate her artistic journey influenced by her experiences across London, Florence, Rome, Delhi, and more.

Past and present:

At 15, Mehta’s first set of sculptures explored life in the Antarctic Sea, marred by the effects of global warming.

She enrolled in The Florence Academy of Art for a four-year course in figurative sculpture. She also taught at a local studio in Florence for a year.

Mehta says she is heavily inspired by the artworks of masters like Salvador Dalí, Leonora Carrington, Man Ray, Leonardo da Vinci, and MF Husain.

New owner: Private equity firm Veritas Capital is reportedly considering a potential offer for BlackBerry after the once-iconic Canadian technology company announced a strategic review earlier in the year. BlackBerry has a unit that makes cybersecurity software that has faced stiff competition.

Acquisition: Cybersecurity startup Wiz is considering a potential bid for SentinelOne after the $4.9 billion company started exploring strategic options. Wiz, which achieved a valuation of $10 billion earlier this year, said that more than a third of Fortune 100 companies now rely on its services.

Travel and tourism: Bhutan is to halve the $200 daily fee it charges tourists in an effort to boost a sector still struggling to recover a year after the end of COVID-19 restrictions. The new rate of $100 per night would come into effect from September and last for four years.

Which are the deadliest animals to humans?

Answer: Mosquitos. They kill an average of 750,000 humans each year.

