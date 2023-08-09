Kareena Kapoor Khan joins Pluckk as investor and brand ambassador

﻿Pluckk﻿, a fresh food brand, has partnered with Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan who has taken a substantial stake in the company. This is Khan's first-ever investment in the startup ecosystem.

Founded in July 2021 by Pratik Gupta, Pluckk is a digital lifestyle-oriented fresh fruit and veggie brand in the fruits and vegetables (F&V) space.

The brand offers a wide range of products comprising 400 items across 15 categories, including essentials, exotics, hydroponics, and cuts and mixes. It also sells do-it-yourself (DIY) meal kits.

Earlier in May this year, the startup acquired KOOK, an Indian foodtech startup that offers a range of DIY meal kits, at a deal value of $1.3 million.

Also Read Ordering fresh fruits, vegetables is easy as pie on delivery app Pluckk

"As a mom personally the quality of food is very important to me. I look forward to being a part of Pluckk's remarkable journey and commitment to help consumers eat right in all of India," Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is also a brand ambassador for the startup, said.

The company said it has sold over one million products through its differentiated offerings across its D2C and marketplace channels in the last quarter. Pluckk's products are available on its own Android and iOS App and partner platforms such as Amazon, Swiggy, Dunzo, Zepto, and Reliance Signature Stores.

"Our vision is to build a pan-India fresh food brand dedicated to service the needs of Indian families and homes with our network of over 1,000 farmers,” added Pratik Gupta, CEO and Co-founder of Pluckk.

Backed by Exponentia Ventures, Pluckk is available in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Pune. It plans to expand its presence in the near future.