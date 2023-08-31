Razorpay partners with Truecaller for the platform's '1-Tap Verification Solution'

Truecaller, a global caller identification platform, has announced its strategic partnership with Razorpay to provide a fast and secure online checkout experience for shoppers with its one-tap, OTP-less verification solution, that ensures user safety throughout the process.

Through this solution by Truecaller, Razorpay will be able to deliver a faster and seamless checkout experience to the customers that transact via Razorpay's checkout on an annual basis, the company said. Customers would no longer need to manually fill up their contact details or wait for OTPs during the checkout as these details will get auto-populated by Truecaller with a single tap.

This solution will help businesses with reduced drop-offs and 5% higher conversion rates. It will provide a faster checkout experience to their customers

"We are genuinely thrilled about this partnership, which aims to improve the customer shopping journey with our 1-Tap Verification Solution, specifically designed for businesses setting up their e-commerce platforms," said Priyam Bose, Global Head GTM, Truecaller for Business.

"We look forward to building more such frictionless shopping experiences for both businesses and customers. We are eager to further develop and scale solutions for the direct-to-consumer digital ecosystem through this collaboration," he added.

"Our collective vision is to craft exceptional shopping experiences that transcend convenience for both businesses and customers alike. With this 1-Tap Verification feature, customers can now securely and effortlessly bypass the cumbersome multi-step verification process and enjoy the luxury of having their information prefilled with a single tap, streamlining their shopping journey on Android devices," said Khilan Haria, SVP & Head of Payments, Product at Razorpay.