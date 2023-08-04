Startup news and updates: daily roundup (Aug 4, 2023)

Funding news

EMTECH Solutions Inc raised $4M from Matrix Partners India

Fintech startup EMTECH Solutions Inc secured $4 million in funding from Matrix Partners India, along with global investors like BTN, VestedWorld, Equity Alliance, and Lofty Inc.

The startup, backed by Noemis Ventures, Octerra Capital, and 500 Global, among others, provides modern infrastructure tools to connect central banks and fintech companies. It currently has six central banks onboard.

EMTECH has developed Regtech and CBDC stack solutions by harnessing distributed ledger and blockchain technologies. The four-year-old startup will use the funds to advance the development of these solutions. Additionally, the company will prioritise developing a broader range of innovative financial services products.

Brick and Byte raises Rs 10 Cr debt from Red Fort Capital

Sheet metal fabricator Brick and Byte Innovative Products has secured funding of Rs 10 crore from Red Fort Capital. This financial injection will support the company's working capital requirements.

With a two-decade presence in the industry, Mumbai-based Brick and Byte works in precision manufacturing and rapid prototyping services. The company serves corporate clients, including Bharat Electronics India, EON Global, Vertiv Energy, and Tokheim, among others.

Parry Singh, Founder and CEO, Red Fort Capital, said, “With Brick and Byte, we saw the potential of the business model, commitment of the promoter, and the potential value it can create through this loan of ₹100 million.”

By infusing this debt into its working capital, Brick and Byte aims to double its revenue. Meanwhile, Red Fort Capital aims to further expand its loan portfolio over the coming two quarters, with a focus on providing financial support to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Other news

Ramaiah Evolute unveiled RE Cohort 3, to invest $1M in startups

Ramaiah Evolute, a startup wing of MS Ramaiah Group, has launched Cohort 3 of its RE Programme for 2023. The programme will invest up to $1 million in pre-seed and seed capital across 10 cross-disciplinary early-stage startups.

Through the programme, the participants will gain access to funding, expert mentorship, and exposure to a network of investors. Selected companies will receive comprehensive assistance, guidance, and resources over a 12-month period.

The startups will also get the opportunity to present themselves to a select group of angels and venture capital funds. The link for registration is available on Ramaiah Evolute’s website.

Savi Soin appointed president of Qualcomm India

Savi Soin is appointed as Senior Vice President and President of Qualcomm India. In his new role, Soin will oversee the implementation of Qualcomm's strategic initiatives within the country, building relationships with industry partners and the government across various sectors, including mobile, automotive, semiconductor, industrial and IoT, and communication infrastructure.

Soin will be reporting to Jim Cathey, Chief Commercial Officer at Qualcomm Technologies. Earlier, soin led the Strategy and Business Development division at Qualcomm Technologies' semiconductor segment, overseeing strategic planning and execution.

He also headed the Global Strategic Partnerships and Business Incubation team at Qualcomm Technologies, where he drove new business ventures and managed strategic relationships.

As part of a transition, Rajen Vagadia, who has served as Qualcomm India's President for the past five years, will be relocating to Qualcomm headquarters in San Diego.

Vagadia will assume the role of Vice President, leading Global Distribution and Global Carrier Strategy.

Cult.fit onboards Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador

Health and fitness brand Cult.fit has onboarded actor Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador. The partnership will involve utilising the actor's captivating social energy, along with his dedication to a healthy and active lifestyle, in a range of fitness initiatives and campaigns.

Through this collaboration, Cult.fit aims to tap into Ranveer's mass appeal to promote the significance of leading an active lifestyle and the advantages of selecting Cult.fit as a reliable companion in the wellness journey.

Singh will be featured across various creative formats spanning the brand's physical locations and digital platforms, including the Cult.fit app, centres, and social media.

Talking about the collaboration, Singh said, “I am delighted to be associated with Cult.fit, as a brand ambassador and shareholder, as we strive towards breaking stereotypes around fitness and making it more accessible to all.”

Ascendion acquires Pune-based Nitor Infotech

Ascendion, a US-based digital engineering services provider, has acquired Nitor Infotech, a Pune-based software product engineering firm. This move will enhance Ascendion's generative artificial intelligence (AI) capacities and extend its footprint within the Indian market.

Nitor Infotech has a dedicated technology centre of excellence specialising in generative AI, along with a team of over 700 professionals working in product engineering. This acquisition will help Ascendion to offer enhanced support to sectors like health tech, retail tech, and supply chain tech, the company said.

Talking about the acquisition, Karthik (KK) Krishnamurthy, CEO, Ascendion, said, “Coming together strengthens our engineering power, unlocks new markets and talent pools, and grows our capabilities in serving software product-focused companies."

India’s first MeitY chair on AI to be set up at IIT Jodhpur

India’s first MeitY chair on AI will be established at IIT Jodhpur, Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), announced on IIT Jodhpur’s Foundation Day.

In addition, funding of Rs 33 crore has been allocated for the establishment of an IoT setup dedicated to sensing applications at IIT Jodhpur. Another grant of Rs 155 crore has been designated for a programme focused on perception and cognitive engineering.

Sharma inaugurated the Student's Innovation Exhibition and appreciated the institute's vision towards emerging technologies and technology-led inclusive progress. He also acknowledged the initiatives undertaken by IIT Jodhpur in effectively executing many government schemes.

(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)