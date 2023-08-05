Former Infosys, Mindtree, Sonata senior exec Tridip Saha joins Agilitz as CEO

Agilitz, a firm specialising in providing Microsoft solutions for enterprises globally, has announced the joining of Tridip Saha as Co-founder and CEO. Tridip brings deep experience to the company, having played senior executive roles at Mindtree, Sonata and Infosys over a career spanning 25 years.





With Saha's joining, Agilitz aims to accelerate its growth across all regions and be recognised as a leader in Microsoft platforms.





"We are delighted to have Tridip on board as one of our founding members and CEO. With his extensive experience in IT, leading growth for several organisations and his strategic vision, we are sure that we together we will accelerate the journey that we started at Agilitz," said Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer Anurag Sharma, Co-founder and Director Girija Shankar Beuria, and Co-founder Rajat Ghadei.





"I am very excited to have this opportunity to lead the growth with team Agilitz. We are planning for significant expansion in the coming quarters as we bring new and innovative solutions to the market, build expertise in the AI-led and Microsoft platform-based transformation that our clients need whilst continuing to provide best-in-class quality that in our services," said Saha.